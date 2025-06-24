Nobitex releases service recovery roadmap after security incident: withdrawal, trading and recharge functions will be gradually opened on June 30

By: PANews
2025/06/24 23:01
PANews reported on June 24 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex tweeted that the platform will resume services in phases after the security incident. The first phase will start on June 25, and users will need to re-authenticate their accounts. Users can resume account access after June 28, and withdrawal, trading and top-up functions will be gradually opened on June 30. The official emphasized that security is the priority, and a detailed technical report will be released after the service is stable.

