Guotai Junan International is approved to provide cryptocurrency and other virtual asset trading services

By: PANews
2025/06/24 23:16
PANews reported on June 24 that according to the official WeChat account of Guotai Junan International, Guotai Junan International Holdings Co., Ltd. has officially obtained the approval of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to upgrade its existing securities trading license to provide virtual asset trading services, and provide relevant advice to customers on this basis. After the license upgrade, customers can directly trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum and stablecoins on its platform. Guotai Junan International has also become the first Chinese brokerage firm in Hong Kong that can provide a full range of virtual asset-related trading services, covering virtual asset trading, product issuance and distribution, and related opinion consultation.

