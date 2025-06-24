ProCap spent $387 million to buy 3,724 Bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/24 22:34

PANews reported on June 24 that according to GNW, ProCap, a subsidiary of Pomp Investments , purchased 3,724 bitcoins at a price of US$103,780 per bitcoin, with a total amount of US$386.5 million.