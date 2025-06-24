Canton Network developer Digital Asset completes $135 million strategic financing, led by DRW Venture Capital and others

By: PANews
2025/06/24 16:48
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+4.28%

PANews reported on June 24 that Digital Asset, the developer of the privacy blockchain Canton Network, announced the completion of a US$135 million strategic financing round. This round of financing was led by DRW Venture Capital and Tradeweb Markets, and participating institutions included BNP Paribas, Circle Ventures, Citadel Securities, DTCC, Virtu Financial, Paxos and other well-known companies in traditional finance and encryption fields.

With configurable privacy at its core, Canton Network has attracted many companies including Goldman Sachs and Bank of New York Mellon to test RWAs on its platform. This financing will help Canton Network further expand the coverage of RWAs, which currently includes asset classes such as bonds, money market funds, alternative funds, commodities, repurchase agreements, mortgages, life insurance and annuities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Краткие факты: 1️⃣ Ripple блокирует еще 4M $XRP в условном депонировании для стабилизации предложения, поскольку цены падают ниже $3. 2️⃣ Стейблкоин $RLUSD приближается к отметке $1B после расширения Ripple в Бахрейне. 3️⃣ Фокус в криптовалюте смещается с ценовых спекуляций на реальную утилитарность и инфраструктуру. 4️⃣ Токены кошельков, такие как $BEST, набирают популярность как следующие [...]
Рипл
XRP$2.7237-2.70%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02339-0.08%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 22:28
Share
Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Прочитайте полную статью на coingape.com.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Рипл
XRP$2.7237-2.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 23:13
Share
TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi и R Games совместно обеспечивают проверенную прозрачность, он-чейн обзоры и надежный игровой процесс для развивающейся блокчейн-powered GameFi экосистемы.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11207-0.37%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году