Vinanz Limited, a listed company, increased its holdings by 37.72 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 58.68 bitcoins

By: PANews
2025/06/24 14:25
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+4.28%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to FNG, Vinanz Limited, a bitcoin fund management company listed on the London Stock Exchange, announced that it had increased its holdings of 37.72 bitcoins. The acquisition was facilitated by Fidelity Digital Assets. The company's total bitcoin holdings currently stand at 58.68.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Краткие факты: 1️⃣ Ripple блокирует еще 4M $XRP в условном депонировании для стабилизации предложения, поскольку цены падают ниже $3. 2️⃣ Стейблкоин $RLUSD приближается к отметке $1B после расширения Ripple в Бахрейне. 3️⃣ Фокус в криптовалюте смещается с ценовых спекуляций на реальную утилитарность и инфраструктуру. 4️⃣ Токены кошельков, такие как $BEST, набирают популярность как следующие [...]
Рипл
XRP$2.7237-2.70%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02339-0.08%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 22:28
Share
Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

Прочитайте полную статью на coingape.com.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Рипл
XRP$2.7237-2.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 23:13
Share
TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

TrustyFi и R Games совместно обеспечивают проверенную прозрачность, он-чейн обзоры и надежный игровой процесс для развивающейся блокчейн-powered GameFi экосистемы.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11207-0.37%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Вот почему цена XRP может резко вырасти как Zcash

TrustyFi объединяет усилия с R Games для преобразования будущего прозрачности GameFi

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году