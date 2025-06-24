Michael Saylor’s Strategy Snaps Up 245 Bitcoin for $26 Million as Geopolitical Tensions Lift BTC 3.5%

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 05:01
Threshold
T$0.01472-1.99%
Union
U$0.001155-64.65%
Stride
STRD$0.07378+15.64%
STRK
STRK$0.163+5.16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.22-3.15%
Биткоин
BTC$117,704.32-2.07%

Michael Saylor’s Strategy continued its acquisition of Bitcoin (BTC) on Monday by purchasing $26 million worth of the cryptocurrency, according to a new filing by the company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Purchases Millions in Latest Bitcoin Buy

According to the June 23 filing, Strategy announced its acquisition of 245 Bitcoin for $26 million, with an average purchase price of $105,856 per Bitcoin.

According to a Monday morning X post from Saylor, Strategy’s buy-up of the cryptocurrency has achieved a BTC yield of 19.2% year-to-date.

“As of 6/22/2025, we hodl 592,345 $BTC acquired for ~$41.87 billion at ~$70,681 per bitcoin,” Saylor said.

Iran, U.S. Tensions Heat Up

News of Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase comes as the cryptocurrency rose over 3.5% on Monday after the United States led a series of airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear program over the weekend in an attack known as Operation Midnight Hammer.

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been totally and completely obliterated,” U.S. President Donald Trump said while addressing the nation on Saturday night.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace,” Trump said. “If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

Bitcoin dipped below the psychologically important $100,000 mark on June 22 as crypto markets responded to the escalation in tension centered around Iran and Israel’s longstanding conflict.

“This is NOT a market that is pricing in a long-term conflict,” The Kobeissi Letter said late Sunday, referring to the market’s perception of the dispute as a “short-lived war.”

On Monday afternoon, Iran confirmed that it had launched a series of missile strikes against Al-Udeid, an American military base in Qatar.

A Kremlin spokesperson told Russia’s state-run media on Monday that it was ready to help Iran amid the conflict’s dramatic escalation.

However, how crypto markets will react to increasing global volatility is still unclear

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Краткие факты: 1️⃣ Ripple блокирует еще 4M $XRP в условном депонировании для стабилизации предложения, поскольку цены падают ниже $3. 2️⃣ Стейблкоин $RLUSD приближается к отметке $1B после расширения Ripple в Бахрейне. 3️⃣ Фокус в криптовалюте смещается с ценовых спекуляций на реальную утилитарность и инфраструктуру. 4️⃣ Токены кошельков, такие как $BEST, набирают популярность как следующие [...]
Рипл
XRP$2.7267-2.02%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02341+0.64%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 22:28
Share
Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin продемонстрировал значительный рост за год, поскольку его внедрение стремительно растет в экосистемах NFT, P2E и метавселенной. Meta Games Coin (MGC), криптовалюта в экосистеме RZ Oasis, разработанная Coin Factory, демонстрирует стабильно впечатляющее внедрение...
Metarace
META$0.000000000000000000003-80.64%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04285-8.63%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004289-0.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 23:04
Share
3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

Dogecoin на протяжении многих лет был лицом мем-коинов, но более новые токены начинают набирать популярность благодаря гораздо более низким ценам и более сильным экосистемам.
1
1$0.005006-23.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00231-1.11%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.02011-27.53%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/10 23:41
Share

Trending News

More

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

Обвал Биткоина больше невозможен: Артур Хейс хоронит 4-летний цикл

Акции Ford Motor Company ($F): Перестановка в руководстве, поскольку Ford укрепляет глобальные операции и назначает нового президента в Европе