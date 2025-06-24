The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it

2025/06/24 01:00
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

While DAG chains like Kaspa solve scalability, BlockDAG aims to connect this speed with real-world DeFi use cases, bridging DAG with payments, DEXs, and global finance by 2026.

Table of Contents

  • DAG alone isn’t enough, what’s been missing?
  • Building toward real-world utility
  • Why PoW+DAG matters for payments
  • Adoption momentum is already building
  • Not just a DAG chain, a Layer 1 built for finance

In the last few years, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology has emerged as a fast, scalable alternative to traditional blockchains. Projects like Kaspa have proven DAG’s potential with high throughput and near-instant confirmations. Yet, one gap remains, real-world adoption. DAG chains have yet to meaningfully integrate with decentralized finance (DeFi), payments, and global value transfer.

The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it - 1

That’s where BlockDAG is positioning itself. With a hybrid PoW+DAG architecture, EVM compatibility, and a roadmap focused on real-world financial tools, BlockDAG is doing more than scaling. It’s building the infrastructure to bring DAG technology into day-to-day finance, remittance, and on-chain trading, areas where scalability alone hasn’t been enough.

DAG alone isn’t enough, what’s been missing?

While DAG networks like Kaspa have solved some of blockchain’s deepest pain points, namely slow block times and throughput limits, they’ve largely focused on base infrastructure. Few DAG-based platforms have moved beyond the protocol layer. The result? Despite the tech advantage, usage has remained niche.

BlockDAG seems to have learned from this. Rather than rely solely on the novelty of DAG throughput, it pairs its architecture with several key components absent in earlier DAG networks:

  • Proof-of-Work consensus to ensure security and decentralization
  • EVM compatibility to onboard Ethereum-based developers
  • A no-code dApp builder to democratize access
  • DeFi-first infrastructure like DEXs, cross-chain bridges, and oracles

This layered approach aims not just to build a high-speed chain, but one that can carry real financial weight.

Building toward real-world utility

BlockDAG’s roadmap shows a clear intent to integrate DeFi and real-world use cases directly into the Layer 1 fabric. In Q4 2025, just two weeks before exchange listing, the network will activate key DeFi modules including:

  • A native decentralized exchange (DEX)
  • Lending and borrowing protocols
  • On-chain indexers and oracles
  • A multi-chain bridge for cross-network liquidity

These aren’t features planned far into the future, they are part of the six-week rollout timeline before listing begins. In a space where many chains promise post-listing development, BlockDAG is bringing that infrastructure to life before price discovery.

The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it - 2

But what stands out most is its long-term goal: to become a DAG-based settlement layer for real-time payments, cross-border remittance, and DEX routing. It’s the piece many scalable chains have missed, how to turn speed into utility.

Why PoW+DAG matters for payments

BlockDAG’s architecture borrows security from Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work (PoW) while offering DAG’s parallel processing power. This hybrid model means BlockDAG can handle thousands of transactions per second without sacrificing security, critical for financial transactions.

In traditional Layer 1s, validators often batch transactions for efficiency, but that batching introduces latency, an issue in payment processing. BlockDAG’s DAG model enables parallel confirmation, while its PoW backbone ensures immutability and trustless consensus.

This combination makes it a potential fit for:

  • Decentralized point-of-sale systems
  • Real-time FX settlements
  • Cross-border DeFi micro-transactions
  • DEX routing with sub-second execution

These are not abstract use cases. If BlockDAG’s infrastructure rollout keeps pace with its roadmap, early adopters could be using BDAG for these functions by mid-2026.

Adoption momentum is already building

BlockDAG has already raised over $318 million in its presale, sold 23 billion BDAG coins, and attracted 2 million+ mobile users to its gamified mining app, X1. More than 18,000 ASIC miners have also been sold, with X30 and X100 deliveries beginning July 7, and X10 rigs shipping from August 15.

This momentum isn’t just hype, it’s resource mobilization. Funding at this scale gives BlockDAG the firepower to support its builder ecosystem, launch DeFi layers, and maintain low-latency, high-throughput performance.

The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it - 3

Further, its presale pricing strategy shows both confidence and strategy. While Batch 29 is priced at $0.0276, a limited-time offer of $0.0020 is still active, creating urgency ahead of a confirmed listing at $0.05, a potential 2,400%+ ROI window for early participants.

Not just a DAG chain, a Layer 1 built for finance

Where most DAG-based networks have focused on protocol-level speed, BlockDAG is building a top-to-bottom financial stack. It’s not just offering scalability, it’s building a use layer on top of that scalability.

Its roadmap is structured, its tools are already live, and its financial layer is timed to launch in sync with token availability. That level of alignment is rare among early-stage Layer 1s, and it’s exactly what makes BlockDAG a standout bet for users who care about actual crypto utility.

If the vision holds, BlockDAG might not just match what Kaspa achieved technically, it may exceed it functionally, by becoming the first DAG-based network to drive mainstream financial use.

Because speed alone doesn’t change finance, but scalable, secure, and usable speed just might.

To learn more about BlockDAG, visit its presale, website, Telegram, and Discord.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels. TL;DR: The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend; BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each; At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level; The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%; This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability; The market may experience additional hits. Crypto Winners & Losers All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today. Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category. Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop. XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02. Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP) , with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06. At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON) . They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively. Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95% . The timing of these approvals/launches is more uncertain. Could be something we're talking about in the next month or two. Or it could be something that waits until October or later. Matter of when not if For Bloomberg clients, the note can be read here: https://t.co/PBdquFWPVn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025 Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions . Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar. Bitcoin sold off all day & made up more than half of its losses in the last 30 minutes. Trump's announcement of direct US involvement in the Middle East marked the local bottom. pic.twitter.com/02Uxuqe21d — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 22, 2025 This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz , commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over. “Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says. At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk. Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says. “Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds. Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes. Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%. “Bulls are losing conviction as geopolitical risk and macro headwinds overshadow halving optimism and ETF flows.” At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%. All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.” Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since. Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671. Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37 . Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip. Source: CoinMarketCap Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million. Source: SoSoValue On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million , breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively. Source: SoSoValue Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion. On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday. Here are the current top 15 largest holdings in Cathie Wood and Ark Invest's $ARKK ETF 🥇 Tesla $TSLA – 10.15% 🥈 Coinbase $COIN – 8.31% 🥉 Circle $CRCL – 7.84% pic.twitter.com/SBQcYUqIip — ETF Tracker (@TheETFTracker) June 20, 2025 Quick FAQ Why did crypto move against stocks today? The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market. Is this dip sustainable? Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.
2025/06/23 19:44
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin mentions a number of tests that can be used to prove whether a company in the crypto space is truly secure and durable enough to withstand various attacks. During his speech at the Ethereum Community…
DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
2025/07/01 23:34

