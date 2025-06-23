From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

PANews
2025/06/23 13:00
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629-1.71%
Gen Z Quant
QUANT$0.0011231+8.73%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Jump Crypto, a high-frequency trading giant that was once at the center of controversy, quietly withdrew from the market amid a series of violent storms. Now, this secretive force that once dominated on-chain liquidity is trying to return to the center of the stage with a new identity as a "crypto infrastructure builder."

Recently, Jump made its first high-profile statement, announcing its comprehensive transformation into a core promoter of on-chain infrastructure. It also rarely disclosed the progress of its participation in US encryption policy lobbying, attempting to rebuild market trust in the new encryption cycle through technological innovation and regulatory cooperation.

Transformed into an infrastructure builder and participated in the US encryption policy lobbying for the first time

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

On June 20, Jump Crypto, which has been keeping a low profile for a long time, made a rare statement and officially announced that it would reintroduce itself to the world as a "crypto infrastructure builder." The company, regarded as one of the largest participants in crypto trading, is transforming from a behind-the-scenes trading giant to a core promoter of on-chain infrastructure.

In a public statement released on the official website, Jump Crypto recalled that in the past few years, it has kept a low profile but never stopped building. The team has always focused on identifying and breaking through the core bottlenecks that restrict the performance and scalability of encryption systems. "We don't sit in an ivory tower and talk about the future ten years later; we start with the hardest bones to chew. History tells us that construction itself breeds more construction." Jump wrote.

Jump emphasized its core contributions in multiple projects such as Pyth, Wormhole, Firedancer, DoubleZero, etc., and said that although these projects have different technical directions, they all originated from the technical limitations that Jump encountered in real transactions on the chain. It is this path of "construction driven by transactions" that has enabled the Jump team to evolve from a liquidity provider to a key promoter of crypto infrastructure.

However, Jump also repeatedly emphasized in the statement that despite playing a core contributor role in multiple infrastructure projects, it never has control over these networks. "We firmly believe that the essence of decentralization is that no single entity has 'unilateral control'. Therefore, the protocol we built is not only open source, but also completely open source and can be freely forked. In our view, there can be many ways to decentralize (validators, token governance, etc.), but the core judgment standard is always: Is there the ability to unilaterally modify the protocol?"

At the same time, Jump has also laid out security infrastructure, including its self-developed self-hosted wallet operating platform Cordial Systems, which can provide enterprise-level digital asset wallet solutions for Jump and multiple centralized exchanges; the internally incubated security team Asymmetric Research has helped recover more than US$5 billion in potential risks and handled more than 100 security incidents.

It is worth noting that Jump’s high-profile statement this time is not only a “clarification” of its role, but also the first time it has actively participated in advising on regulatory policies. In the past few decades, Jump’s parent company, Jump Trading, has almost never appeared in the field of public policy. Jump Crypto submitted a policy opinion letter to the US SEC last month, which is also the first time in the history of its parent company Jump Trading that it has publicly stated its position on public policy, sharing their views on how US securities laws can adapt to the digital asset era, and calling for the introduction of common-sense reforms to eliminate the regulatory ambiguity and uncertainty widely felt in the industry.

"Now is the best window of opportunity to reconstruct financial infrastructure and even organizational coordination methods. Not only the maturity of technology, but also the policy changes have brought the industry to a critical turning point," Jump pointed out.

After multiple crises, the company is seriously injured and is seeking a comeback after the US regulation warms up.

Jump Crypto was once the flagship force of the Wall Street quantitative legend Jump Trading in its layout of the crypto world. However, since it was caught up in a series of turmoil including the UST manipulation controversy, the FTX bankruptcy crisis, and the Wormhole hacker attack, this high-frequency trading giant active on the crypto front has faced a reputation crisis and financial pressure, and chose to gradually fade out of the industry spotlight.

Jump's real reputation crisis began with the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in 2022. According to the US SEC documents, Jump, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tai Mo Shan Limited, reached an agreement with Terraform Labs during the first decoupling of UST in May 2021, using more than $20 million of its own funds to secretly purchase UST in an attempt to "artificially" stabilize its $1 anchor. In exchange, Jump obtained a large-scale discounted subscription right for LUNA. This arrangement greatly enhanced the market's illusion of UST's self-healing ability and misled the public's judgment on the effectiveness of its algorithmic mechanism.

The SEC alleged that Jump had actually acted as a legal underwriter of LUNA tokens from January 2021 to May 2022, illegally distributing securities in the U.S. market without registration. Jump made a cumulative profit of nearly $1.3 billion by buying at low prices and selling at high prices. Finally, at the end of 2024, Jump reached a $123 million settlement agreement with the SEC, which also revealed some of the operations of this mysterious trading giant in the deep waters of the crypto market.

The crisis did not stop at Terra. In February 2022, the Wormhole protocol of Certus One, a cross-chain bridge developer previously acquired by Jump, was hacked, resulting in a loss of up to $325 million, becoming one of the largest security incidents in the crypto industry at the time. In order to maintain the availability and confidence of the protocol, Jump chose to "pay out of its own pocket" to fill the loophole and invested $320 million to save the market. Although this move restored its short-term reputation, it also seriously eroded Jump's own funds.

The collapse of FTX has further exacerbated Jump's financial black hole. As an important market maker and strategic partner of FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, Jump not only deeply participated in the construction of its platform liquidity, but also made a heavy bet on the Solana ecosystem with it, and is one of the largest institutional participants in the Solana ecosystem. However, with the collapse of FTX, the price of the Solana project was halved, and the ecosystem collapsed in an instant, further exacerbating the tension on Jump's balance sheet. According to Michael Lewis's disclosure in the book "Going Infinite", Jump lost as much as $206 million in the collapse of FTX, and its subsidiary Tai Mo Shan also lost more than $75 million, totaling more than $300 million.

Faced with multiple blows, continued tightening of US regulation, and the arrival of the crypto winter, Jump Crypto quickly shrunk its front line, began to lay off employees, reduced its venture capital layout, and strategically withdrew from the US market, gradually fading from the public view of the crypto community. In the second half of 2024, Jump even sold off a large number of its mainstream assets such as ETH, USDC, and USDT, which once caused speculation from the outside world that it would completely withdraw from the crypto market.

Until March this year, as the US regulation gradually became clear, this disappeared "whale" showed signs of restarting. According to CoinDesk, citing people familiar with the matter, Jump is restoring its US cryptocurrency business to full operation. Although Jump has been maintaining digital asset trading and market making activities in other parts of the world, the current US crypto trading volume is accelerating. Jump is planning to recruit a group of crypto engineers and will start filling US policy and government liaison positions in due course.

It is worth noting that, judging from public information, Jump has begun to re-position its crypto venture capital layout this year. Since January this year, Jump has successively participated in the financing of at least six crypto projects, including Humanity Protocol, Momentum, Securitize, SOON and other infrastructure projects. This is the first time that Jump has resumed large-scale public investment in more than a year since October 2024, which also shows its determination to strategically transform into an on-chain infrastructure builder.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Capverse
CAP$0.13959-5.51%
FUND
FUND$0.0272--%
REVOX
REX$0.008065+2.43%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/02 10:30
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels. TL;DR: The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend; BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each; At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level; The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%; This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability; The market may experience additional hits. Crypto Winners & Losers All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today. Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category. Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop. XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02. Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP) , with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06. At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON) . They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively. Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95% . The timing of these approvals/launches is more uncertain. Could be something we're talking about in the next month or two. Or it could be something that waits until October or later. Matter of when not if For Bloomberg clients, the note can be read here: https://t.co/PBdquFWPVn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025 Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions . Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar. Bitcoin sold off all day & made up more than half of its losses in the last 30 minutes. Trump's announcement of direct US involvement in the Middle East marked the local bottom. pic.twitter.com/02Uxuqe21d — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 22, 2025 This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz , commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over. “Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says. At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk. Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says. “Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds. Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes. Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%. “Bulls are losing conviction as geopolitical risk and macro headwinds overshadow halving optimism and ETF flows.” At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%. All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.” Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since. Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671. Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37 . Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip. Source: CoinMarketCap Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million. Source: SoSoValue On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million , breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively. Source: SoSoValue Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion. On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday. Here are the current top 15 largest holdings in Cathie Wood and Ark Invest's $ARKK ETF 🥇 Tesla $TSLA – 10.15% 🥈 Coinbase $COIN – 8.31% 🥉 Circle $CRCL – 7.84% pic.twitter.com/SBQcYUqIip — ETF Tracker (@TheETFTracker) June 20, 2025 Quick FAQ Why did crypto move against stocks today? The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market. Is this dip sustainable? Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000047+6.81%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000078+55.37%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
DROP
DROP$0.00000558-30.16%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01955+5.56%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 19:44
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin mentions a number of tests that can be used to prove whether a company in the crypto space is truly secure and durable enough to withstand various attacks. During his speech at the Ethereum Community…
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1232-15.26%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000078+55.37%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:55

Trending News

More

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data