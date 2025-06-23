Singapore’s Web3 Exodus: What’s Next?

PANews
2025/06/23 08:30

By Aiden and Jay Jo

Source: Tiger Research

Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain

summary

Singapore has attracted many Web3 companies with its flexible regulatory environment and is known as the "Delaware of Asia". However, the proliferation of shell companies and the collapse of high-profile companies such as Terraform Labs and 3AC have exposed regulatory loopholes.

In 2025, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will implement the Digital Token Service Provider (DTSP) framework. All companies providing digital asset services in Singapore must obtain a license. Simply registering a company will no longer be sufficient to conduct digital asset business.

Singapore continues to support innovation, but regulation has increased significantly, with the government requiring greater accountability and compliance. Web3 companies in Singapore need to develop operational capabilities or consider moving to other jurisdictions.

1. Changes in Singapore’s regulatory environment

For many years, global companies have called Singapore the "Delaware of Asia" for its clear regulations, low corporate tax rates and fast registration process. This foundation also applies to the Web3 industry. Singapore's business-friendly environment naturally makes it an ideal destination for Web3 companies. MAS recognized the growth potential of cryptocurrencies early and took the initiative to develop a regulatory framework to provide space for Web3 companies to operate within the existing system.

MAS enacted the Payment Services Act (PSA) to bring digital asset services under a clear regulatory system and launched a regulatory sandbox to allow companies to experiment with new business models under certain conditions. These measures reduced early market uncertainty and made Singapore the hub of the Web3 industry in Asia.

However, there has been a change in Singapore's policy direction recently. MAS has gradually abandoned its flexible regulatory approach, tightened regulatory standards and revised its framework. The data clearly shows this shift: the approval rate of more than 500 license applications since 2021 is less than 10%. This shows that MAS has significantly raised its approval standards and adopted stricter risk management measures under limited regulatory capacity.

This report explores how these regulatory changes are reshaping the Web3 landscape in Singapore.

2. DTSP framework: why is it launched now and what has changed?

2.1. Background of Tightened Regulation

Singapore saw the potential of the crypto industry early on and attracted a large number of companies through flexible regulations and sandboxes, so many Web3 companies consider Singapore as their Asian base.

However, the limitations of the existing system have gradually become apparent. A key issue is the "shell company" model, where companies register entities in Singapore but actually operate overseas, taking advantage of regulatory loopholes in the Payment Services Act (PSA). At the time, the PSA only required companies that provided services to users in Singapore to obtain a license, and some companies circumvented this requirement by operating overseas. These companies took advantage of Singapore's institutional credibility while evading actual supervision.

MAS believes that this structure makes it difficult to enforce anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT). Although the company is registered in Singapore, its operations and capital flows are completely overseas, making it difficult for regulators to implement effective supervision. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) calls this the "offshore virtual asset service provider (VASP)" structure, warning that the inconsistency between the place of registration and the place of operation leads to global regulatory loopholes.

The collapse of Terraform Labs and Three Arrows Capital (3AC) in 2022 brought these issues to life. The two companies registered entities in Singapore but actually operated overseas, and MAS was unable to effectively supervise or enforce them, resulting in billions of dollars in losses and Singapore's regulatory credibility was damaged. MAS decided that it would no longer tolerate such regulatory loopholes.

2.2. Key changes and impacts of DTSP regulations

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will implement new Digital Token Service Provider (DTSP) regulations from June 30, 2025, under Part IX of the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA 2022). FSMA integrates MAS's previously decentralized regulatory powers to form comprehensive financial legislation to cope with the new financial environment, including digital assets.

The new regulations are designed to address the limitations of the PSA. The PSA only requires companies that provide services to users in Singapore to obtain a license, and some companies have circumvented regulation by operating overseas. The DTSP framework directly targets this structural circumvention behavior, and all digital asset companies that use Singapore as an operating base or conduct business in Singapore must obtain a license, regardless of where their users are located. Even companies that only serve overseas customers must comply if they operate in Singapore.

Singapore’s Web3 Exodus: What’s Next?

MAS has made it clear that it will not issue licenses to companies that do not have a substantial business foundation. Companies that have not met the requirements by June 30, 2025 must cease operations immediately. This is not just a temporary enforcement, but a signal of Singapore's long-term transformation into a trust-centered digital financial center.

3. Redefinition of the scope of supervision under the DTSP framework

The DTSP framework requires digital token service operators in Singapore to comply with clearer regulatory requirements. MAS requires any business deemed to be "based in Singapore" to obtain a license, regardless of the location of its users or its organizational structure. Previously unregulated business types are now included in the regulatory scope.

Key examples include: companies registered in Singapore but operating entirely overseas; and companies registered overseas but with core functions (such as development, management, marketing) in Singapore. Even Singapore residents who participate in projects in an ongoing commercial manner may be subject to DTSP requirements, regardless of whether they are affiliated with a formal organization. MAS's judgment criteria are clear: Does the activity take place in Singapore? Is it of a commercial nature?

These changes not only expand the scope of regulation, but also require operators to have substantial operational capabilities, including anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorism financing (CFT), technical risk management and internal controls. Operators need to assess whether their activities in Singapore are regulated and whether they can maintain their business under the new framework.

The implementation of DTSP shows that Singapore is transforming itself from being a place that merely takes advantage of its regulatory reputation. Singapore now requires businesses to assume responsibility and discipline above a certain threshold. Companies and individuals who wish to continue to conduct crypto business in Singapore must have a clear understanding of their activities, recognize the regulatory implications under the DTSP standards, and establish appropriate organizational structures and operating systems when necessary.

4. Conclusion

Singapore's DTSP regulations show a change in the regulator's attitude towards the crypto industry. MAS previously maintained a flexible policy to help new technologies and business models quickly enter the market. However, this regulatory reform is not just a simple tightening, but imposes clear responsibilities on entities that use Singapore as their actual business base. The framework shifts from an open experimental space to only supporting operators that meet regulatory standards.

This change means that operators must fundamentally adjust their operations in Singapore. Companies that cannot meet the new regulatory standards may face a difficult choice: adjust their operating framework or relocate their business base. Places such as Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are developing crypto regulatory frameworks in different ways, and some companies may consider these regions as alternative bases.

However, these jurisdictions also require licensing for local users or services operating within their borders, involving capital requirements, anti-money laundering standards and substantive operational rules. Therefore, companies should consider migration as a strategic decision rather than a simple regulatory avoidance, and need to comprehensively consider regulatory intensity, regulatory methods and operating costs.

Singapore's new regulatory framework may create barriers to entry in the short term, but it also indicates that the market will be restructured around operators with sufficient accountability and transparency. The effectiveness of the system depends on whether these structural changes are sustainable and consistent. The future interaction between institutions and the market will determine whether Singapore can be recognized as a stable and reliable business environment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Capverse
CAP$0.13959-5.52%
FUND
FUND$0.0272--%
REVOX
REX$0.008069+0.34%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/02 10:30
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels. TL;DR: The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend; BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each; At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level; The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%; This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability; The market may experience additional hits. Crypto Winners & Losers All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today. Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category. Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop. XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02. Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP) , with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06. At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON) . They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively. Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95% . The timing of these approvals/launches is more uncertain. Could be something we're talking about in the next month or two. Or it could be something that waits until October or later. Matter of when not if For Bloomberg clients, the note can be read here: https://t.co/PBdquFWPVn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025 Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions . Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar. Bitcoin sold off all day & made up more than half of its losses in the last 30 minutes. Trump's announcement of direct US involvement in the Middle East marked the local bottom. pic.twitter.com/02Uxuqe21d — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 22, 2025 This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz , commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over. “Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says. At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk. Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says. “Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds. Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes. Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%. “Bulls are losing conviction as geopolitical risk and macro headwinds overshadow halving optimism and ETF flows.” At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%. All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.” Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since. Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671. Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37 . Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip. Source: CoinMarketCap Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million. Source: SoSoValue On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million , breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively. Source: SoSoValue Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion. On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday. Here are the current top 15 largest holdings in Cathie Wood and Ark Invest's $ARKK ETF 🥇 Tesla $TSLA – 10.15% 🥈 Coinbase $COIN – 8.31% 🥉 Circle $CRCL – 7.84% pic.twitter.com/SBQcYUqIip — ETF Tracker (@TheETFTracker) June 20, 2025 Quick FAQ Why did crypto move against stocks today? The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market. Is this dip sustainable? Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000047+6.81%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000078+55.37%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
DROP
DROP$0.00000558-30.16%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01952+5.51%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 19:44
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin mentions a number of tests that can be used to prove whether a company in the crypto space is truly secure and durable enough to withstand various attacks. During his speech at the Ethereum Community…
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1232-15.26%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000078+55.37%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:55

Trending News

More

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH