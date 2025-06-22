This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:56
Notcoin
NOT$0.001889+11.31%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02364+2.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001517+1.13%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001621+11.40%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6585+4.89%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status.

Table of Contents

  • Why Solana’s slide sets the stage for LILPEPE
  • Enter Little Pepe: The meme king of layer 2
  • Why LILPEPE could leapfrog DOGE, ADA, and even SOL by 2026
  • Presale and giveaway: The ticket to the meme throne
  • Final thoughts: A frog set to leap

In a crypto market where Dogecoin and Cardano are household names and Solana has dominated Layer-1 conversations, a new contender is quietly amassing strength — and it’s priced at just a fraction of a cent. 

Meet Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme-powered Layer-2 coin currently in presale, positioning itself as another crypto project and the next top-10 token by 2026. And no, this isn’t hype without substance. With Solana facing significant headwinds and memecoin fatigue setting in across major chains, LILPEPE is riding a new wave of market momentum, fueled by utility, speed, and community-driven meme culture.

Why Solana’s slide sets the stage for LILPEPE

Once hailed as an “Ethereum killer,” Solana (SOL) has seen a sharp downturn. Over the past six months, SOL has declined by 34%, currently trading at $141.40 at the time of this press release. Key technical indicators signal further bearish pressure: an RSI of 28.89, a negative MACD, and a 10-day moving average trailing far below the 100-day SMA. But the more telling story is what’s happening behind the scenes. 

The collapse of Solana’s memecoin meta, once a $25 billion behemoth in late 2024, has now cratered to $9.64 billion. Most of these tokens are down 80–90%, and over $500 million in liquidity has been bridged away from Solana, with Ethereum, Arbitrum, and soon, Layer-2 solutions like Little Pepe, gaining momentum.

Enter Little Pepe: The meme king of layer 2

In the saturated world of memecoins, LILPEPE is rewriting the playbook. More than just a token with a funny frog face, it’s the native utility token of an upcoming Layer-2 blockchain built for ultra-low fees, rapid transaction speeds, and mass scalability.

What sets LILPEPE apart?

  • Built Different: This speedy Layer-2 chain sits on Ethereum’s network, runs EVM code, and scales transactions without flooding gas prices. Unlike Dogecoin-no-smart-contract or slow-to-adopt Cardano, Little Pepe comes with a fun, meme-driven crowd that moves parts of Ethereum’s business while cracking jokes.
  • Zero Taxes: True to its DeFi roots, there are no buy/sell taxes, giving investors unfiltered upside potential.
  • Meme Magic + Tech Power: LILPEPE doesn’t just ride meme waves, it powers them with battle-tested Solidity code and a strategic roadmap that turns viral moments into chain adoption.

With Stage 2 of the presale almost complete, momentum is rapidly building. At just $0.0011 per token, investors are getting in near the ground floor. Over $1.23 million has already been raised, with 1.17 billion tokens sold, and the hard cap is within striking distance.

Why LILPEPE could leapfrog DOGE, ADA, and even SOL by 2026

Market cap advantage

Dogecoin and Cardano already have massive market caps, making returns of 10x or 50x increasingly difficult. Meanwhile, LILPEPE is still in its presale infancy, offering asymmetric upside with significantly less capital required to move its price.

Layer-2 advantage

While DOGE lacks advanced blockchain utility and ADA continues to under-deliver on developer traction, LILPEPE launches as a native Layer-2 chain — a trend that’s capturing serious capital as investors rotate away from legacy chains toward high-throughput, Ethereum-compatible networks.

Community-fueled growth

The rise of memecoins is never just about tech — it’s about community. LILPEPE leans hard into this with no taxes, a humorous yet strategic roadmap (from cryptowomb to blockchain king), and a marketing war chest ready for virality.

Presale and giveaway: The ticket to the meme throne

The Stage 2 presale is now live, but it’s nearly sold out. Each token is priced at $0.0011, and the minimum entry is just $100. But that’s not all: Little Pepe is running a $777,000 giveaway to fuel adoption.

Here’s how to participate:

  • Buy into the presale at the official website.
  • Complete giveaway tasks (follow, retweet, tag friends, etc.).
  • Earn bonus entries by engaging more.

Ten winners will receive $77,000 in LILPEPE tokens each, making this one of the largest memecoin giveaways in crypto history.

Final thoughts: A frog set to leap

From coins like DOGE riding Elon’s tweets, ADA stalling for years, to rug-pulls on Solana-based memecoins. Now, a new meme prince is ready to take the throne, but this time, he comes armed with a real blockchain and a long-term vision. LILPEPE isn’t just another coin. It’s a movement. From the crypto womb to the top of CoinMarketCap, this frog’s path looks promising; it may just leap over the competition and into the top 10. Don’t just watch from the sidelines. Jump in before the next green candle.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Capverse
CAP$0.13959-5.88%
FUND
FUND$0.0272--%
REVOX
REX$0.008069+0.34%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/02 10:30
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels. TL;DR: The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend; BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each; At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level; The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%; This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability; The market may experience additional hits. Crypto Winners & Losers All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today. Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category. Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop. XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02. Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP) , with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06. At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON) . They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively. Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95% . The timing of these approvals/launches is more uncertain. Could be something we're talking about in the next month or two. Or it could be something that waits until October or later. Matter of when not if For Bloomberg clients, the note can be read here: https://t.co/PBdquFWPVn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025 Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions . Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar. Bitcoin sold off all day & made up more than half of its losses in the last 30 minutes. Trump's announcement of direct US involvement in the Middle East marked the local bottom. pic.twitter.com/02Uxuqe21d — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 22, 2025 This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz , commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over. “Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says. At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk. Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says. “Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds. Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes. Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%. “Bulls are losing conviction as geopolitical risk and macro headwinds overshadow halving optimism and ETF flows.” At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%. All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.” Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since. Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671. Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37 . Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip. Source: CoinMarketCap Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million. Source: SoSoValue On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million , breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively. Source: SoSoValue Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion. On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday. Here are the current top 15 largest holdings in Cathie Wood and Ark Invest's $ARKK ETF 🥇 Tesla $TSLA – 10.15% 🥈 Coinbase $COIN – 8.31% 🥉 Circle $CRCL – 7.84% pic.twitter.com/SBQcYUqIip — ETF Tracker (@TheETFTracker) June 20, 2025 Quick FAQ Why did crypto move against stocks today? The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market. Is this dip sustainable? Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000044--%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000078+55.37%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
DROP
DROP$0.00000558-30.16%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01953+5.33%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 19:44
US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.24+4.20%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 21:00

Trending News

More

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH

France releases a comprehensive plan to promote artificial intelligence in enterprises