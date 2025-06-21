How do U.S. state governments choose public chains for issuing stablecoins?

PANews
2025/06/21 15:19
U Coin
U$0.01254+1.21%

Written by: Hazel

Source: Zhiwubuyan Research

I read a news report last night that the state of Wyoming in the United States conducted a public scoring to select a public chain for its upcoming stablecoin WYST. In the end, 11 chains entered the candidate list. Aptos and Solana tied for first place with 32 points, followed by Sei with 30 points. Ethereum and a number of L2s only scored 26 points or less, which may be quite different from the public chain ecosystem activity and coin price that everyone feels in daily life. How is this score determined? I was very curious, so I studied it with teacher GPT.

First of all, I would like to praise the US state government for building in public. The Wyoming Stablecoin Committee behind the stablecoin WYST was established in March 2023 in accordance with the state's Stable Token Act. This committee has a public notion document, which includes a project introduction, meeting calendar and records, scoring criteria results and memo, Q&A, contact information, and lists its own YouTube channel, X account, Warpcast account and Github account. It is more serious and transparent than many current careless project parties.

If you are interested, you can go and watch:

How do U.S. state governments choose public chains for issuing stablecoins?

In Q4 2024, the committee preliminarily selected 28 public chains. First, 14 were screened out based on four yes-or-no questions: whether there is permissionless access, supply transparency, on-chain analysis, and whether it can be frozen; secondly, they were scored based on 9 indicators (3 points each), including network stability, number of active users, TVL, stablecoin market value, TPS, transaction fees, transaction finality time, block time, and whether it is registered in Wyoming; finally, points were added or subtracted based on 5 additional advantages (2 points each) (privacy, interoperability, smart contracts/programmability, use cases, partners) and 6 additional risks (-2 points each) (illegal behavior of the entity, illegal behavior of the team, history of security vulnerabilities, poor network availability, lack of bug bounty, lack of code maintenance).

The final recommendation is to include 5 Layer 1 main chains: Solana (32 points), Avalanche (26 points), Ethereum (26 points), Stellar (24 points), Sui (26 points) and 4 qualified Layer 2 chains: Arbitrum (26 points), Base (25 points), Optimism (19 points), and Polygon (26 points) into the "candidate blockchain".

Aptos and SEI were actually newly included in the selection in Q1 this year. This quarter, the committee updated the selection criteria and added a new item "whether there is supplier support" to the right and wrong criteria, that is, "the blockchain must have the committee's partner manufacturers to support development, auditing, and infrastructure deployment. It can be undertaken by the foundation with approval."

One updated line states, “The chain must be fully indexed and supported by on-chain analysis platforms that the Commission collaborates with (such as Chainalysis, TRM Labs)”.

Two new items have been added to the additional advantage points, namely:

  • Emerging Market Trends: Whether it carries emerging track projects such as AI, DePIN, virtual reality, and game assets
  • Foundation Support: Whether the foundation can support one or all of the following three items: technology development, WYST liquidity, and market promotion

In this scoring, Aptos and SEI scored 32 and 30 points respectively, and were therefore added to the candidate chain.

So how did this score difference come about? I first made a comparison chart of the key differences around the core indicators. Please note that since the new round of scoring did not re-score the 9 public chains that had been selected before, some of the data here is at the end of 2024 and is not the latest.

How do U.S. state governments choose public chains for issuing stablecoins?

It can be seen that Ethereum's TVL is leading by a large margin, but in terms of transactions per second (TPS), transaction finality time, transaction fees, and block generation time, this decentralized chain still suffers a lot. It can also be seen here that the diversion of Layer2 has caused the number of active users on the Ethereum mainnet to be only at the same level as SEI, far behind Aptos and Solana.

But how did Aptos get the highest score with Solana? I read it and found that, on the one hand, Aptos is indeed very balanced, with strong compliance, fast speed, low cost, and relatively stable network. On the other hand, it is also because the second round of scoring added two points in the additional advantage bonus items, but Solana did not re-participate in this round of scoring. If these two items are removed, Solana should still have the highest score.

It is worth noting here for Ethereum fans that although Ethereum has always advertised itself as the best choice for carrying real assets on the chain, when it comes to technology selection at the government level, the permissionless network is a threshold that can be passed, and network stability only accounts for one of the core indicators. The lack of technical barriers and insufficient network availability are risk deduction items. Solana was offline and crashed, which deducted 1 point each, but it had little impact on the overall situation. There is no score for the degree of decentralization. Instead, the state government pays more attention to whether it can be frozen and whether it has an entity in Wyoming. The vast majority of core indicators are performance, cost and scale.

Of course, this state-level stablecoin issuance has stated from the beginning that it will abide by the principles of "multi-chain support and technology neutrality". It will continue to update the rules and collect feedback. At the same time, it welcomes chains that have not been shortlisted to continue to submit applications to participate in the selection. Therefore, public chains that are on the candidate list and even those that have not yet been on the list theoretically have a chance.

In addition to the selection of public chains, the state-level stablecoin project in Wyoming is also worth noting. As the first state in the United States to plan to issue a stablecoin, WYST was originally planned to be launched before July 4, but at the regular meeting at the end of May, this timeline has been postponed to the third quarter of 2025, and the new proposed date is August 20. Subsequent work also involves the public opinion solicitation and final approval of the reserve management rules, the formulation of the committee's exclusive general ledger/chart of accounts, the establishment of trust accounts and liquidity fund accounts with third-party custodians, and contact with licensed service providers, including centralized exchanges, payment platforms, digital wallets, and market makers, for the purchase and resale of WYST, etc.

How do U.S. state governments choose public chains for issuing stablecoins?

Ultimately, the reserve behind the stablecoin will be managed by Franklin Templeton Funds, with Chainalysis responsible for on-chain analysis, working with LayerZero and Fireblocks to complete the integration, complete the decentralized verification network and official website launch, deploy the WYST contract to the mainnet before August 20, and then officially release it in a public statement at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium.

In addition to Wyoming, Nebraska has passed its "Financial Innovation Act" to authorize an entity called Telcoin to issue a state-backed stablecoin, temporarily called eUSD. Tinian Island in the Northern Mariana Islands, an overseas territory under the jurisdiction of the United States federal government, attempted to issue a US dollar stablecoin called Marianas US Dollar (MUSD), which was vetoed by the governor in April this year, and the Senate overturned the governor's veto in May.

This scenario of U.S. states and major companies gearing up to issue their own stablecoins easily reminds people of the free banking era from 1837 to 1866, when states, cities, private banks, railroads and construction companies, stores, restaurants, churches and individuals issued approximately 8,000 different currencies by 1860. There were many varieties and a lack of unified standards. The picture in this article is the private $1 currency issued by the Delaware Bridge Company of New Jersey from 1836 to 1841.

There have been a lot of discussions about RMB stablecoins recently, and some big companies are eager to try. After the question of whether to have it or not, the next question may be which chain to run on. Whether to launch a dedicated chain, use the alliance chain of a big company such as Ant Chain and JD Chain, connect to the common international public chain, or use some domestic public chains such as Hashkey Chain, Conflux, etc. This question is a new topic for governments and companies in China, the United States, and even other countries in the world. Wyoming's scoring system and public disclosure system may not be perfect, but it can be regarded as a model for later generations. We should see more interesting governance progress in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Capverse
CAP$0.13959-5.88%
FUND
FUND$0.0272--%
REVOX
REX$0.008069+0.34%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/02 10:30
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels. TL;DR: The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend; BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each; At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level; The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%; This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability; The market may experience additional hits. Crypto Winners & Losers All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today. Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category. Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop. XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02. Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP) , with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06. At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON) . They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively. Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95% . The timing of these approvals/launches is more uncertain. Could be something we're talking about in the next month or two. Or it could be something that waits until October or later. Matter of when not if For Bloomberg clients, the note can be read here: https://t.co/PBdquFWPVn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025 Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions . Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar. Bitcoin sold off all day & made up more than half of its losses in the last 30 minutes. Trump's announcement of direct US involvement in the Middle East marked the local bottom. pic.twitter.com/02Uxuqe21d — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 22, 2025 This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz , commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over. “Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says. At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk. Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says. “Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds. Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes. Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%. “Bulls are losing conviction as geopolitical risk and macro headwinds overshadow halving optimism and ETF flows.” At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%. All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.” Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since. Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671. Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37 . Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip. Source: CoinMarketCap Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million. Source: SoSoValue On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million , breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively. Source: SoSoValue Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion. On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday. Here are the current top 15 largest holdings in Cathie Wood and Ark Invest's $ARKK ETF 🥇 Tesla $TSLA – 10.15% 🥈 Coinbase $COIN – 8.31% 🥉 Circle $CRCL – 7.84% pic.twitter.com/SBQcYUqIip — ETF Tracker (@TheETFTracker) June 20, 2025 Quick FAQ Why did crypto move against stocks today? The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market. Is this dip sustainable? Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000044--%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000078+55.37%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
DROP
DROP$0.00000558-30.16%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01953+5.33%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 19:44
US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.24+4.20%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 21:00

Trending News

More

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH

France releases a comprehensive plan to promote artificial intelligence in enterprises