ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Cardano by the End of 2025

2025/06/21 06:30
OpenAI’s ChatGPT predicts the crypto sector could finish 2025 with a price explosion. Bitcoin’s encouraging rally to a historic peak of $111,814 on May 22 has reignited widespread investor interest, especially with the price lingering just shy of that record since.

Market participants across the crypto sector are increasingly hopeful that a new phase of transformative growth is underway—one that could potentially surpass the euphoric highs of 2021.

Based on a blend of technical indicators, project fundamentals, evolving regulations, and macroeconomic conditions, ChatGPT predicts several promising altcoins poised for substantial price appreciation.

Ripple (XRP): Slow and Steady Gains for Crypto’s Legal Trailblazer

ChatGPT’s projection for Ripple’s XRP places it at $10 sometime in 2025—more than quadruple its current value of roughly $2.17.

This forecast hinges on a potential approval of a U.S.-listed XRP spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). However, other factors come into play here, including XRP’s recent legal clarity (which was a win for the whole industry) and heightened institutional interest.

Toward the end of last year, the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) spotlighted XRP as a reliable and compliant blockchain-based tool for cross-border financial transactions.

XRP launched in June 2012, making it one of the oldest market leading cryptocurrencies in the game. When the US SEC filed a lawsuit against XRP progenitor Ripple in December 2020 for allegedly breaching federal securities laws, the coin became a little notorious among people outside the industry.

However, a major turning point in XRP’s history came in 2023 when a federal judge ruled that Ripple’s sale of XRP to retail investors did not violate securities regulations.

This longstanding case formally ended in March after the SEC dropped its lawsuit—an announcement made public by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. The crypto industry widely celebrated the decision as a precedent that discouraged misapplication of securities laws to digital assets.

With XRP maintaining solid support near the $2 range, analysts suggest the next hurdle sits at $3. A breakthrough at that level could set the stage for a climb toward $7 by Autumn.

Still, even ChatGPT’s highly optimistic target could be easily exceeded with the advent of a full-blown bull market paired with some long overdue comprehensive crypto legislation in the U.S.

Pi Network ($PI): A Unique Mining Approach with Explosive Price Potential Predicted by ChatGPT

Pi Network ($PI) is gaining momentum with its unconventional, tap-to-mine model that appeals to casual users. Since its February 2025 launch, $PI saw a 40% price spike in early May, thanks in part to whale-driven buying.

While the crypto market fell 1% in the last 24 hours to post a collective market cap of $3.41 trillion, Pi Network is proving one of the top-performing coins today after rising 4% overnight to change hands at $0.5516.

Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is down trending from 34. Once it hits 30, the token will be oversold and thus underpriced. Typically, this causes traders to buy back in, so it is likely the price will continue climbing over the weekend.

While ChatGPT predicts $PI could climb to $8 by New Year (nearly 15X from its current price), it looks like with continued ecosystem expansion, its next immediate target could be $3 by the midsummer.

Unlike traditional crypto mining, Pi’s model does not require expensive equipment. Users simply interact with the mobile app once daily to earn tokens, making it highly accessible and appealing to newcomers.

With its foundational Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure and growing community, Pi Network could emerge as one of the more notable performers in the current cycle.

Cardano ($ADA): ChatGPT Predicts a 17X Price Rally for This Smart Contract Giant

Cardano ($ADA) is regaining investor attention following its mention by U.S. President Donald Trump, who proposed using ADA in a national crypto reserve—albeit a “hold-only” asset acquired exclusively through law enforcement seizures rather than direct purchases from the market, like his proposed Bitcoin strategy.

Founded by Ethereum co-architect Charles Hoskinson, Cardano is known for its rigorous academic development model and a future-oriented focus on scalability and sustainability.

Currently valued at $21.8 billion, ADA continues to rival Ethereum and is closing the gap with fast-rising competitors like Solana.

ChatGPT’s outlook places ADA at $10 by year-end, nearly 17X from its present price of $0.6038, which has been unchanged in the last 24 hours.

On the technical side, ADA has been consolidating within a descending wedge since late 2024. If it breaches resistance around $1.10, a climb to $1.50 could occur before fall.

Reaching ChatGPT’s lowest optimistic price projection of $6.50 would mean doubling its previous all-time high of $3.09, achievable only under robust bull market conditions.

Solaxy ($SOLX): Solana’s First L2 Protocol Draws Massive Investor Interest

Solaxy ($SOLX) is breaking new ground as Solana’s premier Layer-2 scaling solution and has already attracted over $55.5 million in presale funding since December 13, 2024.

Serving multiple functions—including network fees, staking, and validation—the SOLX token offers a high-yield staking option with an impressive 76% annual return. Its codebase has passed a security audit by industry watchdog Coinsult, further legitimizing the project.

By leveraging rollup technology, Solaxy aims to enhance transaction throughput on the Solana network without sacrificing compatibility with its bustling ecosystem. This functional relevance, along with viral buzz, has drawn both developers and investors to the project.

With the official launch only just under three days away, analysts predict a strong market debut. Reaching eight-figure presale numbers is no small feat, marking Solaxy as one of the most anticipated releases in the current cycle.

Given the growing need for scalable Solana-based infrastructure, SOLX appears well-positioned for rapid price appreciation.

Stay up to date with Solaxy on X and Telegram or visit the Official Solaxy ($SOLX) website.

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels. TL;DR: The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend; BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each; At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level; The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%; This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability; The market may experience additional hits. Crypto Winners & Losers All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today. Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category. Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop. XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02. Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP) , with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06. At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON) . They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively. Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95% . The timing of these approvals/launches is more uncertain. Could be something we're talking about in the next month or two. Or it could be something that waits until October or later. Matter of when not if For Bloomberg clients, the note can be read here: https://t.co/PBdquFWPVn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025 Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions . Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar. Bitcoin sold off all day & made up more than half of its losses in the last 30 minutes. Trump's announcement of direct US involvement in the Middle East marked the local bottom. pic.twitter.com/02Uxuqe21d — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 22, 2025 This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz , commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over. “Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says. At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk. Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says. “Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds. Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes. Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%. “Bulls are losing conviction as geopolitical risk and macro headwinds overshadow halving optimism and ETF flows.” At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%. All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.” Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since. Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671. Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37 . Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip. Source: CoinMarketCap Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million. Source: SoSoValue On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million , breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively. Source: SoSoValue Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion. On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday. Here are the current top 15 largest holdings in Cathie Wood and Ark Invest's $ARKK ETF 🥇 Tesla $TSLA – 10.15% 🥈 Coinbase $COIN – 8.31% 🥉 Circle $CRCL – 7.84% pic.twitter.com/SBQcYUqIip — ETF Tracker (@TheETFTracker) June 20, 2025 Quick FAQ Why did crypto move against stocks today? The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market. Is this dip sustainable? Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.
US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on
