$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 01:00
WHY
WHY$0.00000002792+6.72%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000335+4.68%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.005018+7.65%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

With a live testnet, open grant programs, and an ambitious goal of onboarding 1,000 dApps by 2026, BlockDAG is quietly laying the groundwork for developer-led expansion.

Table of Contents

  • Developer growth: The real leading indicator
  • Why 2025 may be the year of ecosystem-driven coins
  • A timeline built around execution, not noise
  • Why BlockDAG is worth watching (and holding)

Most Layer 1s promise innovation. Few prepare for it. While the crypto space floods with speculative launches and roadmap buzzwords, BlockDAG is executing a quieter, more deliberate strategy: putting builders first. With an EVM-compatible chain, an active testnet, and open grant rounds already in motion, the project is setting the stage for one of the largest developer onboarding campaigns seen in recent cycles. And it’s doing so before listings, before hype peaks, and before prices explode.

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters - 1

From a distance, BlockDAG might still seem like a fast-moving presale, it has sold over 22.8 billion BDAG coins, attracted over 200,000 holders, and surpassed $303 million in funding. But that capital isn’t sitting idle. It’s being poured directly into infrastructure and incentives aimed at launching the next 1,000 dApps on the network by 2026.

Developer growth: The real leading indicator

In crypto, traders watch price. Founders watch builders. Developer activity is one of the strongest signals of future chain relevance, outpacing short-term TVL spikes or listing announcements. BlockDAG’s team appears to understand this, and the timeline reflects it. Grants are already being awarded in tranches. A global hackathon targeting 3,000 developers is underway. And a no-code dApp builder is live, allowing even non-programmers to begin deploying on the testnet.

This isn’t a future promise; it’s an infrastructure play that is actively onboarding a new wave of users. When projects begin launching from within, not imported through cross-chain incentives, ecosystems start compounding. That’s what made chains like Solana and Avalanche break out in the last cycle, and it’s the dynamic BlockDAG is now seeding.

Why 2025 may be the year of ecosystem-driven coins

By mid-2025, many altcoins will face the same problem: high valuation, but low utility. BlockDAG’s presale, still priced at a limited-time offer of $0.0018 until June 20, stands in sharp contrast. Batch 29 is already priced at $0.0276, with a confirmed listing price of $0.05. That means early buyers could still lock in a 2,660% return if the token hits its batch cap, and an immediate 2,677% ROI from Stage 1 pricing. But those numbers, while impressive, aren’t the full story.

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters - 2

The true long-term upside will come from what people do with BDAG, not just because of it. Developer onboarding ensures that BDAG has actual on-chain activity to support price discovery post-listing. And that’s where the $600 million raise starts to make sense: it’s not just to fund CEX liquidity and launch marketing. It’s to provide ongoing grant support, incentivize app usage, and ensure a robust dApp library is available the moment the mainnet goes live.

A timeline built around execution, not noise

Importantly, BlockDAG hasn’t rushed into its final phases. The six-week countdown to listing hasn’t started yet, contrary to what most meme-hype projects would rush to claim. That’s because this team is prioritizing readiness: onboarding developers, deploying DeFi infrastructure, and allowing its early ecosystem to form before tokens begin trading publicly.

The rollout plan confirms this long game. The vesting smart contract will trigger airdrops two weeks before listing. An exclusive 7-day price discovery phase with a lead exchange will kick off trading. Then, nine more exchanges go live, unlocking global liquidity. But before any of this happens, dApps are being deployed, indexers and oracles are being tested, and grants are being issued.

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters - 3

All signs point to a builder-led launch, not a marketing stunt.

Why BlockDAG is worth watching (and holding)

There’s a reason over 2 million users are already mining BDAG through the X1 app. There’s a reason BDAG has not accepted any VC funding, opting instead for a retail-led launch with no token dilution. And there’s a reason analysts are quietly forecasting it could land in the top 50 market cap rankings post-launch.

BlockDAG’s hybrid DAG + Proof-of-Work architecture isn’t just a technical footnote. It’s what enables the chain to hit 2,000–15,000 TPS while maintaining decentralized miner incentives. Combined with EVM compatibility, this gives developers a familiar language on a new kind of infrastructure, one optimized for speed, scalability, and composability.

The grants, the hackathons, the developer tutorials, these aren’t optics. They’re what Ethereum did early, before gas fees spiked and demand outpaced throughput. If BlockDAG succeeds in becoming the platform of choice for builders priced out of Ethereum and bored by BNB, the upside for BDAG holders may be significantly higher than its $0.05 listing suggests.

BlockDAG isn’t just preparing for a token launch, it’s preparing for a software economy. While most projects focus on liquidity and hype, BlockDAG is laying tracks for builders, apps, and users to create long-term network activity. With over 22.8 billion coins sold and a $0.0018 special price still live until June 20, the window to join the ecosystem before it fully activates is narrowing.

This may be the last moment to buy in before the builders finish building, and the rest of the world logs on.

To learn more about BlockDAG, visit its presale, website, Telegram, and Discord.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF generates more annual fee income than its flagship S&P 500 ETF

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF generates more annual fee income than its flagship S&P 500 ETF

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bitcoin News, the annual management fee income generated by BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF "IBIT" has surpassed its flagship product S&P 500 Index
Moonveil
MORE$0.02237-3.57%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.173+9.31%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 23:07
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels. TL;DR: The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend; BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each; At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level; The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%; This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability; The market may experience additional hits. Crypto Winners & Losers All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today. Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category. Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop. XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02. Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP) , with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06. At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON) . They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively. Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95% . The timing of these approvals/launches is more uncertain. Could be something we're talking about in the next month or two. Or it could be something that waits until October or later. Matter of when not if For Bloomberg clients, the note can be read here: https://t.co/PBdquFWPVn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025 Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions . Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar. Bitcoin sold off all day & made up more than half of its losses in the last 30 minutes. Trump's announcement of direct US involvement in the Middle East marked the local bottom. pic.twitter.com/02Uxuqe21d — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 22, 2025 This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz , commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over. “Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says. At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk. Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says. “Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds. Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes. Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%. “Bulls are losing conviction as geopolitical risk and macro headwinds overshadow halving optimism and ETF flows.” At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%. All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.” Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since. Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671. Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37 . Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip. Source: CoinMarketCap Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million. Source: SoSoValue On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million , breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively. Source: SoSoValue Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion. On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday. Here are the current top 15 largest holdings in Cathie Wood and Ark Invest's $ARKK ETF 🥇 Tesla $TSLA – 10.15% 🥈 Coinbase $COIN – 8.31% 🥉 Circle $CRCL – 7.84% pic.twitter.com/SBQcYUqIip — ETF Tracker (@TheETFTracker) June 20, 2025 Quick FAQ Why did crypto move against stocks today? The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market. Is this dip sustainable? Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000044--%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000078+55.37%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
DROP
DROP$0.00000697-12.76%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01954+5.45%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 19:44
Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows

Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows

Stablecoin purchases dominate crypto payments in Europe, with Poland in the lead.
Powerloom
POWER$0.01302-1.66%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:37

Trending News

More

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF generates more annual fee income than its flagship S&P 500 ETF

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH