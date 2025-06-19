The battle for profits has begun. How can emerging stablecoins challenge the trillion-dollar profit monopoly of USDT and USDC?

PANews
2025/06/19 18:24
Notcoin
NOT$0.001903+11.67%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.04%

Author: Duo Nine

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The stablecoin market is changing, and USDT and USDC will not return the profits they generate to users, but will keep them for themselves.

This provides opportunities for other stablecoin competitors.

Take a look at three examples below, with more in the works.

Currently, the stablecoin market share is about 250 billion US dollars, of which USDT accounts for 62% and USDC accounts for 24%. The two together account for 86% of the total stablecoin market value.

What problems do they have?

The battle for profits has begun. How can emerging stablecoins challenge the trillion-dollar profit monopoly of USDT and USDC?

Neither USDT nor USDC pays any returns to its holders. All US dollar assets used as collateral are invested in US Treasury bonds, which can generate an annualized yield of approximately 4%. All of these returns belong to Tether and Circle, not users.

As you might imagine, Tether becomes the most profitable company in the world in 2024 with over $50 million in profit per employee, and by 2025 that number is close to $60 million. This makes Tether the most profitable bank in existence.

But this is also a clear weakness.

The battle for profits has begun. How can emerging stablecoins challenge the trillion-dollar profit monopoly of USDT and USDC?

Since the coin holders cannot get any benefits, they will certainly strongly demand the right to control the benefits. This is an excellent entry point for other stablecoins that aim to share benefits with users. The following three cases can prove this point.

1. Resolv, USR — 8.6% annualized return

Resolv has two key products.

  • USR: A Stablecoin Fully Backed 1:1 by Bitcoin and Ethereum
  • RLP: Resolve Liquidity Pool Token

An annualized rate of return can be generated by hedging positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum as shown below.

The battle for profits has begun. How can emerging stablecoins challenge the trillion-dollar profit monopoly of USDT and USDC?

USR has 168% collateralized assets as collateral, so the risk is extremely low. Its biggest risk is that it may lose its peg to the US dollar, but this has never happened so far. The average annualized rate of return of 8.65% is twice that of the AAVE platform, and its performance is worth paying attention to.

RLP is a token that accumulates value through yield and drives price up over time. Its yield comes from excess collateral invested in the same market neutral strategy through leverage. RLP has a high risk attribute and the token price may also fall if market conditions are unfavorable.

RLP acts as a buffer and protection layer for USR. RLP depositors take higher risks in exchange for higher returns, while USR users are protected. This design mechanism is fair.

Advantages of USR

  • Better yield than AAVE
  • Fully backed by BTC and ETH
  • High transparency
  • Protected by the RLP mechanism in adverse market conditions
  • Zero minting and redemption fees
  • Support instant staking and unstaking without lock-up period

Disadvantages of USR

  • This service is only available on the Ethereum network and may result in higher transaction fees.
  • Users must stake USR tokens to obtain benefits

2. Noble Dollar, USDN—4.1% annualized return

Noble Dollar is a product launched by m0. Its core feature is that users can get 4.1% of US Treasury bond income based on the USDN stablecoin they hold every day, without locking or staking. In short, users' wallets will automatically receive additional USDN every day, which is equivalent to free airdrops.

The battle for profits has begun. How can emerging stablecoins challenge the trillion-dollar profit monopoly of USDT and USDC?

Although USDN has limited usage scenarios at present, it will soon be supported in multi-chain ecosystems such as Ethereum and its second-layer network. Imagine staking USDN in AAVE: users can not only get the default 4% basic income, but also earn an additional 4% to 5% AAVE incentive income.

The potential application scenarios of this digital dollar are endless. If this dollar is successfully implemented in the future, USDT and USDC may be affected.

The battle for profits has begun. How can emerging stablecoins challenge the trillion-dollar profit monopoly of USDT and USDC?

Advantages of USDN

  • Significant returns backed by U.S. Treasuries
  • High transparency
  • No staking required
  • Daily settlement income
  • Can be purchased with fiat currency on their website
  • ​​Native cross-chain bridge to easily transfer USDC​​

Disadvantages of USDN

  • ​​Current application scenarios are limited (will be improved later)​​
  • The yield is lower than that of competitors such as Resolv

3. infiniFi, iUSD — 8.5% to 16% annualized return

InfiniFi belongs to the new generation of "stablecoins" that can provide different yields based on user interests and risk preferences. To obtain 1 iUSD, you need to deposit 1 USDC, which will be used to invest in a diversified income strategy.

If users want to withdraw USDC at any time to obtain instant liquidity, the yield will be lower. However, if the iUSD lock-up time is extended, the protocol can adopt more advanced USDC strategies to obtain higher returns. Although the risk increases, the higher yield may compensate for this.

The current interest rate without a lock-in period is about 8.5%. However, if users are willing to lock iUSD for 4 weeks or longer, the yield can be as high as 16.4%.

The battle for profits has begun. How can emerging stablecoins challenge the trillion-dollar profit monopoly of USDT and USDC?

In general, I don’t recommend locking up your funds for weeks. This is because if something goes wrong, you will be passive. However, for stablecoin investment, this approach itself is reasonable. In a way, it is similar to the model of short-term bank deposits.

The operating mechanism of iUSD is that after users lock iUSD for one to several weeks, they can provide protection for users who keep iUSD liquid (unlocked). If the system is abnormal, users with the highest returns will bear the losses first. This is similar to the model in which Resolv RLP users provide protection for USR holders. Why is this mechanism so important?

The battle for profits has begun. How can emerging stablecoins challenge the trillion-dollar profit monopoly of USDT and USDC?

Imagine a scenario: everyone holding iUSD wants to withdraw and get their USDC back. But only when the current liquidity is sufficient can those holding liquid iUSD be the first to withdraw.

If liquidity is insufficient (due to a large amount of USDC being locked in various long-term strategies), then iUSD may lose its 1:1 peg with USDC or incur losses. This is because early exit strategies that lock USDC for up to 8 weeks may incur additional costs.

These losses will be borne by users with the longest lock-up period. In principle, this mechanism can maintain the anchor rate of iUSD and protect liquid iUSD holders. However, if the liquidation speed is insufficient, black swan events may still cause iUSD to decouple and fluctuate.

Generally speaking, as long as InfiniFi does not hold a large amount of USDC or suffer significant losses in its strategy, this type of risk is low. However, if the DeFi protocol (such as Ethena) used in its long-term strategy is breached or drained of funds, the risk will erupt. At that time, iUSD users who use the lock-up mechanism will suffer heavy losses and may even lose their principal.

Advantages of iUSD

  • Super high yield
  • High transparency
  • The lowest yield tier can also have instant liquidity
  • High yields provide a bottom line for low yields
  • Suitable for groups with different risk preferences

Disadvantages of iUSD

  • This is not a real stablecoin, but a receipt for a USDC deposit
  • The risk of insufficient liquidity, i.e. not enough USDC to satisfy redemption requests
  • Once liquidity dries up, iUSD may "break away from its anchor"
  • High-risk strategies may result in returns that fall short of expectations or even capital losses
  • The product is tied to the underlying risk of all DeFi platforms used to generate yield

When investing in such new protocols, I recommend testing with a small amount of money first, and be sure to wait until the bear market is over before investing large amounts of money. Such new protocols must undergo stress testing before they can be market validated. Taking InfiniFi as an example, their protocol operation model is more like a hedge fund that absorbs user funds for investment.

On the other hand, it is crucial to pay attention to the development of this new track. Various protocol combinations can not only provide diversified choices, but also allow users with different risk tolerance to achieve designated profit goals at their own comfortable risk level through a combination of strategies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels. TL;DR: The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend; BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each; At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level; The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%; This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability; The market may experience additional hits. Crypto Winners & Losers All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today. Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category. Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop. XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02. Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP) , with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06. At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON) . They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively. Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95% . The timing of these approvals/launches is more uncertain. Could be something we're talking about in the next month or two. Or it could be something that waits until October or later. Matter of when not if For Bloomberg clients, the note can be read here: https://t.co/PBdquFWPVn — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025 Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions . Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar. Bitcoin sold off all day & made up more than half of its losses in the last 30 minutes. Trump's announcement of direct US involvement in the Middle East marked the local bottom. pic.twitter.com/02Uxuqe21d — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) June 22, 2025 This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz , commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over. “Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says. At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk. Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says. “Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds. Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes. Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%. “Bulls are losing conviction as geopolitical risk and macro headwinds overshadow halving optimism and ETF flows.” At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%. All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.” Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since. Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671. Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37 . Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip. Source: CoinMarketCap Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million. Source: SoSoValue On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million , breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively. Source: SoSoValue Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion. On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday. Here are the current top 15 largest holdings in Cathie Wood and Ark Invest's $ARKK ETF 🥇 Tesla $TSLA – 10.15% 🥈 Coinbase $COIN – 8.31% 🥉 Circle $CRCL – 7.84% pic.twitter.com/SBQcYUqIip — ETF Tracker (@TheETFTracker) June 20, 2025 Quick FAQ Why did crypto move against stocks today? The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market. Is this dip sustainable? Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000044--%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000078+55.37%
Term Finance
TERM$0.442--%
DROP
DROP$0.00000697-12.76%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01956+6.01%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 19:44
Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows

Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows

Stablecoin purchases dominate crypto payments in Europe, with Poland in the lead.
Powerloom
POWER$0.01306-1.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:37
US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.33+4.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 21:00

Trending News

More

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH

Trump: A trade agreement has been reached with Vietnam, and the Vietnamese market will be fully open to the United States