a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:29
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01347+8.89%

Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token.

On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized access to malicious actors who used the platform to promote a fake Solana-based token under the name “$a16z.”

The breach lasted for a brief period, during which the attackers posted malicious links and false promotions to the account’s audience of over 850,000 followers. 

One of the posts falsely claimed, “It’s Official: $a16z Launches Its Own Token. Today marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of crypto @solana,” alongside a wallet address used to bait users into buying.

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token - 1

Several other posts pushed fake giveaways and promises of free tokens, including one claiming a $5 million airdrop, all designed to lure unsuspecting users into engaging with the compromised content. On-chain data revealed that the fraudulent token briefly pumped in value following the posts, before crashing nearly 90% in a typical pump-and-dump pattern.

a16z regained control of the account shortly after and swiftly deleted the fraudulent content. In a statement, the firm confirmed the breach was limited to its X account and reassured users that none of the promotions came from them.

The firm’s response received mixed reactions from followers, with many raising concerns about the account’s security. Some users claimed to have fallen victim to the scheme and called on the firm to issue refunds. 

This is not the first time an a16z-affiliated account has been targeted. Back in February, the personal X account of a16z founder Chris Dixon (Shaw) was similarly compromised and used to promote a fake project. At the time, the co-founder described the breach as carefully planned and apologized to those affected by the scheme.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows

Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows

Stablecoin purchases dominate crypto payments in Europe, with Poland in the lead.
Powerloom
POWER$0.01308-1.13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:37
US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.23+4.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 21:00
A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH

A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH

PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by Ember, a whale exchanged 220.1 cbBTC (about 20.81 million US dollars) for 6,202.4 ETH at the beginning of the year
Биткоин
BTC$109,404.95+3.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00627-1.25%
Эфириум
ETH$2,592.87+7.72%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 13:07

Trending News

More

Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH

Trump: A trade agreement has been reached with Vietnam, and the Vietnamese market will be fully open to the United States

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 9.35 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 15.75 BTC