Sahara AI officially published a post titled “The ticker is $SAHARA”, possibly hinting at the upcoming TGE PANews 2025/06/19 11:13

SAHARA $0.08083 -3.97% AI $0.1184 +11.59%

According to PANews on June 19, the official account of Sahara AI posted on the social platform today that "The ticker is $SAHARA", and Sahara AI may have entered the TGE countdown stage. As a decentralized AI infrastructure project, Sahara has previously completed the community distribution phase and attracted over $74 million in pledged investments. More official information is yet to be announced.