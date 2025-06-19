Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets

PANews
2025/06/19 09:01

PANews reported on June 19 that the Israeli-linked hacker group Predatory Sparrow (Gonjeshke Darande) claimed to have attacked Iran's largest crypto platform Nobitex , burning crypto assets worth about $90 million, and transferring the funds to a destruction address with anti-Iranian Revolutionary Guard slogans. The group said it would make Nobitex source code public (in six hours) and called it a "sanctions circumvention tool." The platform's website is currently offline.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis: 56 VC-backed tokens have been listed this year, 3 of which have FDV exceeding $1 billion

Analysis: 56 VC-backed tokens have been listed this year, 3 of which have FDV exceeding $1 billion

PANews reported on July 2 that crypto analyst @ahboyash posted on the X platform that as of mid-2025, 56 venture-backed tokens have been listed. Among them, 45 tokens have a
VinuChain
VC$0.00759+18.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 18:40
US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.31+4.73%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 21:00
A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH

A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH

PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by Ember, a whale exchanged 220.1 cbBTC (about 20.81 million US dollars) for 6,202.4 ETH at the beginning of the year
Биткоин
BTC$109,421.38+3.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629-0.78%
Эфириум
ETH$2,592.71+7.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 13:07

Trending News

More

Analysis: 56 VC-backed tokens have been listed this year, 3 of which have FDV exceeding $1 billion

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH

Trump: A trade agreement has been reached with Vietnam, and the Vietnamese market will be fully open to the United States

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 9.35 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 15.75 BTC