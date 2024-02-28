Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

PANews
2024/02/28 09:55
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01893+12.27%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00006005-2.87%

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

The upcoming Blockchain Life 2024 Forum is set to be a game-changer for industry professionals and crypto enthusiasts from all over the world. With a lineup of renowned speakers confirmed, including the Founder of Tron, CEO of Tether, and CEO of Ledger along with many other leaders of the global crypto market. Gatheringover 8000 attendees from 120 countries, this massive Forum has to be considered as the main event of thefirst half of 2024.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. From April 13 to 21 crypto people will dive into an unbelievable Blockchain Life Week,filled with exciting side networking parties and events. It will enhance attendees' experiences and get everyone fully prepared to maximize earnings during the upcoming Bull Run.

A VIP ticket to Blockchain Life 2024 allows you to visit some side events for free.

The list is updated with new events every day.

Buy a ticket to Blockchain Life 2024:

https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, the giant whale 0xFa5 has just deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage.
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-2.09%
Эфириум
ETH$2,567.74+6.56%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 17:16
Nasdaq surges as new trade deal, jobs data fuel Fed rate cut hopes

Nasdaq surges as new trade deal, jobs data fuel Fed rate cut hopes

Stocks were mixed as trade deals and weak jobs data fueled expectations of a Fed interest rate cut.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12424+0.47%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00749+6.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 02:11
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit against Tether can proceed, rejecting key arguments Tether raised to dismiss the case. A U.S. bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of New York has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit…
U Coin
U$0.01241+0.32%
CreatorBid
BID$0.15711+18.48%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 17:54

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

Nasdaq surges as new trade deal, jobs data fuel Fed rate cut hopes

Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

Skybridge Capital founder: The trend of listed companies' crypto reserves will eventually fade

Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by year-end, but altcoin growth remains weak: Bitwise