Method 1: During the event, participants ranked Top 100 in daily trading volume will share 12,500 USDT daily with the allocation below

*When the number of participants > 5,000, if the daily trading volume prize pool ≤ 12,500 USDT, the rewards will be issued based on Method 1; if the daily trading volume prize pool > 12,500 USDT, the rewards will be issued based on Method 2. (Calculation will be based on the BTC closing price on the last day of event.)

*When the rewards are issued based on Method 2, the rules are as follows: Event 3 daily prize pool = Total prize pool * 0.3 / Event duration (days); for example: if the number of participants is 10,001, and the event duration is 10 days, Event 3 daily prize pool = 30 BTC * 0.3 / 10 = 0.9 BTC.

*Participants must attain daily trading volume of at least 500,000 USDT to be eligible to share the trading volume prize pool.

*Daily futures trading volume ranking refers to the trading volume ranking at 23:59 of the day. The reward shall be issued within 10 days after event conclusion.