mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
ZYRO
ZYRO/USDT
0.0033670.00%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.003419
Мин 24ч
0.003241
Объем 24ч (ZYRO)
3.61M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
12.49K
Макс 24ч
0.003419
Мин 24ч
0.003241
Объем 24ч (ZYRO)
3.61M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
12.49K
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
ZYRO
Zyro is a decentralized protocol developed by core members of the Zilliqa community based on the Zilliqa public chain. Zyro token is the governance token of the Zyro protocol. Users can participate in the future planning and fund management of the protocol through Zyro tokens. The Zyro protocol allows users to mine by providing liquidity and trading on a decentralized exchange, and users can also obtain Zyro tokens by invitation and becoming a node. Zyro adopts a more efficient underlying public chain Zilliqa to greatly increase transaction speed, greatly reduce handling fees, truly achieve lossless transactions, and provide high-frequency traders with the best battlefield.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
ZYRO
Время выпуска
--
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
--
Книга ордеров
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(ZYRO)

(USDT)

0.003367$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(ZYRO)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(ZYRO)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить ZYRO
Продать ZYRO
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воZYRO
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- ZYRO
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воZYRO
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM