mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
ZeroHybrid Network
ZHT/USDT
0.00081+1.24%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.00081
Мин 24ч
0.00080
Объем 24ч (ZHT)
114.78K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
91.82
Макс 24ч
0.00081
Мин 24ч
0.00080
Объем 24ч (ZHT)
114.78K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
91.82
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
ZHT
ZeroHybrid is the first trusted computing project based on ARM chipset. The ARM chip solution has more expansion space and hardware manufacturers support. The future application scenarios are not limited to the current mobile devices, but also arm-based servers and personal computers. Apple's replacement of Macbook to ARM chips is the industry's positive embrace of ARM. As a trusted computing project based on ARM platform, ZeroHybrid will also bring more possibilities of prosperity to ARM ecosystem.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
ZHT
Время выпуска
--
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
1,000,000,000
Книга ордеров
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Цена(USDT)

(ZHT)

(USDT)

0.00081$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(ZHT)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(ZHT)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить ZHT
Продать ZHT
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воZHT
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- ZHT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воZHT
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM