mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
ParaState
STATE/USDT
0.00470.00%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.0056
Мин 24ч
0.0044
Объем 24ч (STATE)
63.52K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
312.07
Макс 24ч
0.0056
Мин 24ч
0.0044
Объем 24ч (STATE)
63.52K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
312.07
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
STATE
Known as Ethereum on steroids, ParaState is a multi-chain smart contract platform bridging the application and developer ecosystem between Polkadot, Substrate and Ethereum, as well as other chains wanting to provide Ethereum compatibility. While supporting the EVM pallet to provide seamless compatibility with all existing Ethereum applications, ParaState also provides developers with a next-gen smart contract implementation environment, Ethereum-flavored WebAssembly. These two infrastructures are ensured to talk to each other and share the same account system on ParaState.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
STATE
Время выпуска
--
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
1,000,000,000
Книга ордеров
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(STATE)

(USDT)

0.0047$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(STATE)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(STATE)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить STATE
Продать STATE
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воSTATE
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- STATE
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воSTATE
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM