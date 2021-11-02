mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
Scallop
SCLP/USDT
0.19900.00%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.2018
Мин 24ч
0.1981
Объем 24ч (SCLP)
246.20K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
49.18K
Макс 24ч
0.2018
Мин 24ч
0.1981
Объем 24ч (SCLP)
246.20K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
49.18K
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
SCLP
Scallop is a one-stop solution for cryptocurrency and banking services. It’s an innovative fintech ecosystem built to offer users a faster and more efficient way to securely manage crypto and fiat currencies in a single place. Scallop combines decentralised financial services with banking features such as banking accounts, cards, remittance and much more - all aimed at promoting the general usage of crypto in daily life. Scallop’s mission is to bring digital assets into mainstream use and accelerate the transition to a more equitable and decentralised ecosystem.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
SCLP
Время выпуска
--
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
--
Книга ордеров
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(SCLP)

(USDT)

0.1990$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(SCLP)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(SCLP)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить SCLP
Продать SCLP
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воSCLP
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- SCLP
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воSCLP
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM