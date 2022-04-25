RPC is an ERC-20 token designed to boost Ripio user community across Latin America by driving brand and product engagement. Ripio users can claim and/or earn RPC tokens by performing certain actions in Ripio’s web or the mobile app: Validate their Ripio account. Deposit and/or withdraw FIAT. Buy and/or sell crypto assets. Swap between different crypto assets. Refer other users. Scheduled RPC token airdrops. Ripio users can use RPC tokens to get in-app benefits, such as discounts on transactional fees.