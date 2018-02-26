mexc
Макс 24ч
0.1879
Мин 24ч
0.1801
Объем 24ч (ONT)
281.34K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
51.71K
Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups. Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.
Название криптовалюты
ONT
Время выпуска
2018-02-26 00:00:00
Цена выпуска
0.2 USDT
Макс. предложение
1,000,000,000
