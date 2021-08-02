mexc
OKExChain
OKT/USDT
Макс 24ч
17.76
Мин 24ч
17.64
Объем 24ч (OKT)
3.22K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
57.08K
OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.
Название криптовалюты
OKT
Время выпуска
2021-08-02 00:00:00
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
41,500,000
