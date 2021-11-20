mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
Niftify
NIFT/USDT
0.0025090.00%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.002509
Мин 24ч
0.002509
Объем 24ч (NIFT)
17.07K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
42.41
Обратный отсчет
00:00:00:00
Макс 24ч
0.002509
Мин 24ч
0.002509
Объем 24ч (NIFT)
17.07K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
42.41
Обратный отсчет
00:00:00:00

Напоминание о делистинге

Выбранная вами пара NIFT_USDT теперь скрыта на MEXC. Если какие-либо проблемы, связанные с проектом, не будут эффективно устранены в течение определенного времени, MEXC исключит торговую пару из списка. Пожалуйста, делайте ваши инвестиции осторожно.

График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
NIFT
Niftify™ is on a mission to become a market leader by focusing on a simple user experience and strong community of NFT enthusiasts: creators, traders, gamers, collectors, and enterprises looking to power their own marketplace. Built on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains at the core of our operations, Niftify™ ensures transparency, immutability, low transaction costs, and maximum security. Niftify™ features an all-inclusive platform, powering all current NFT transactions and developing the next generation NFTs: NFT+. Evolving NFTs from a crypto-forward collector audience to real-life utility evolution of NFTs. A world where anyone, anywhere, can sell, buy and trade physical and digital assets as NFTs. An ecosystem that pays utmost attention to authenticity with relevant frameworks for proof of ownership and smart tracking.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
NIFT
Время выпуска
--
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
200,000,000
Книга ордеров
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(NIFT)

(USDT)

0.002509$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(NIFT)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(NIFT)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить NIFT
Продать NIFT
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воNIFT
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- NIFT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воNIFT
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM