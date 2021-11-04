mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
MELI
MELI/USDT
0.0005070.00%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.000514
Мин 24ч
0.000507
Объем 24ч (MELI)
91.52M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
47.79K
Обратный отсчет
00:00:00:00
Макс 24ч
0.000514
Мин 24ч
0.000507
Объем 24ч (MELI)
91.52M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
47.79K
Обратный отсчет
00:00:00:00

Напоминание о делистинге

Выбранная вами пара MELI_USDT теперь скрыта на MEXC. Если какие-либо проблемы, связанные с проектом, не будут эффективно устранены в течение определенного времени, MEXC исключит торговую пару из списка. Пожалуйста, делайте ваши инвестиции осторожно.

График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
MELI
MELI is a battle game utilising playable NFTs with individual characteristics, referred to in-game as a Meliora. Players have several options when obtaining a Meliora, they can battle PvP or PvE to earn rewards, increase ranking or combine two NFTs to create a new, unique character NFT with special abilities. Named after the Latin word Meliora, which means "better", MELI is a blockchain game that combines gameplay such as battling or player ranking, breeding, and farming. The goal of Meli.Games team is to build a Metaverse where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem in various game titles. All art assets and Meliora data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Meli metaverse.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
MELI
Время выпуска
--
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
1,000,000,000
Книга ордеров
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(MELI)

(USDT)

0.000507$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(MELI)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(MELI)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить MELI
Продать MELI
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воMELI
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- MELI
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воMELI
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM