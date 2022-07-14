mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
Artmeta
MART/USDT
0.0423-5.58%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.0458
Мин 24ч
0.0406
Объем 24ч (MART)
4.44K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
196.73
Макс 24ч
0.0458
Мин 24ч
0.0406
Объем 24ч (MART)
4.44K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
196.73
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
MART
ArtMeta connects premier galleries and their artists with collectors in a visionary, beautifully rendered digital universe, providing a unique new paradigm for displaying and selling art. More than just a metaverse, ArtMeta is a comprehensive platform designed to give artists and galleries the tools they need to participate in the thriving NFT market. Through these tools and its $MART token, ArtMeta unites the world of fine art and crypto, creating a viable digital economy to support them in perpetuity. Art enthusiasts will be able to experience fine art in a new, immersive way, participate in ArtMeta-hosted events and high-end exhibitions, as well as purchase extremely rare NFT-based artwork directly from world-class art galleries and artists.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
MART
Время выпуска
--
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
100,000,000
Книга ордеров
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(MART)

(USDT)

0.0423$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(MART)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(MART)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить MART
Продать MART
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воMART
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- MART
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воMART
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM