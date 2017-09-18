mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
Decentraland
MANA/USDT
0.42244-0.39%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.42417
Мин 24ч
0.41872
Объем 24ч (MANA)
505.47K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
207.77K
Макс 24ч
0.42417
Мин 24ч
0.41872
Объем 24ч (MANA)
505.47K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
207.77K
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
MANA
Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
MANA
Время выпуска
2017-09-18 00:00:00
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
0.024 USDT
Макс. предложение
2,644,000,000
Книга ордеров
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Цена(USDT)

(MANA)

(USDT)

0.42244$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(MANA)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(MANA)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить MANA
Продать MANA
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воMANA
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- MANA
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воMANA
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM