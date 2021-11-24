mexc
KAKA NFT World
KAKA/USDT
KAKA NFT WORLD is a competitive gaming ecosystem platform focusing on the metaverse blockchain gaming sector. It is committed to combining the application of NFT+DEFI in the ecosystem, constructing a cross-chain bridge based on the concept of global decentralization, integrating various IPs of global brands, and creating Decentralized Autonomous Management (DAO). It aims to create a prediction agreement perpendicular to the e-sports prediction market, and an open, transparent, decentralized, and complete project for the ecosystem.
Название криптовалюты
KAKA
Время выпуска
--
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
100,000,000
