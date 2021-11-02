mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
GooseFX
GOFX/USDT
0.0092780.00%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.009278
Мин 24ч
0.009278
Объем 24ч (GOFX)
0.00
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
0.00
Макс 24ч
0.009278
Мин 24ч
0.009278
Объем 24ч (GOFX)
0.00
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
0.00
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
GOFX
GOFX is a functional utility token which provides the economic incentives which will be distributed to encourage users to contribute to and participate in the ecosystem on the GooseFX platform, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts. GOFX is an integral and indispensable part of the GooseFX platform, because without GOFX, there would be no incentive for users to expend resources to participate in activities or provide services for the benefit of the entire ecosystem on the GooseFX platform.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
GOFX
Время выпуска
--
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
--
Книга ордеров
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(GOFX)

(USDT)

0.009278$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(GOFX)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(GOFX)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить GOFX
Продать GOFX
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воGOFX
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- GOFX
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воGOFX
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM