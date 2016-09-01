mexc
Макс 24ч
1.908
Мин 24ч
1.824
Объем 24ч (FIRO)
27.81K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
52.02K
Информация о токене
Базовая
XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
FIRO
Время выпуска
2016-09-01 00:00:00
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
21,400,000
