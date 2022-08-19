mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
EthereumNameService
ENSDOMAIN/USDT
0.002667-0.07%
$0.00
Минимальная цена OpenSea
--
Макс 24ч
0.002684
Мин 24ч
0.002666
Объем 24ч (ENSDOMAIN)
15.68M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
41.95K
Минимальная цена OpenSea
--
Макс 24ч
0.002684
Мин 24ч
0.002666
Объем 24ч (ENSDOMAIN)
15.68M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
41.95K
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
ENSDOMAIN
The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain. MEXC splits 26 ENS Domains NFTs into 26,000,000 ENSDOMAIN index tokens (1,000,000 ENSDOMAIN per NFT). The ENSDOMAIN index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 26 ENS Domains NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. MEXC ENS Domains NFT holding address: https://opensea.io/zh-CN/0x7aD463AC50d7E324a90400CF2579aeD2205f821A
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
ENSDOMAIN
Время выпуска
--
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
--
Книга ордеров
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(ENSDOMAIN)

(USDT)

0.002667$0.00
--
Сделки на рынке
Количество(ENSDOMAIN)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(ENSDOMAIN)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить ENSDOMAIN
Продать ENSDOMAIN
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воENSDOMAIN
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- ENSDOMAIN
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воENSDOMAIN
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM