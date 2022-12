Galleon DAO is a guild of like-minded strategy methodologists that research, design, and create best-in-class structured products to be distributed through select ecosystem partners and DAO-owned applications (SetSwap). ‍ Products brought to market through Galleon create a revenue stream back to the DAO to fund future initiatives, contributors and products. These products are owned and governed by the Galleon community through our native governance token, Doubloon ($DBL)