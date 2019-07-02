mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
Chiliz
CHZ/USDT
0.2554340.00%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.274672
Мин 24ч
0.242218
Объем 24ч (CHZ)
15.47M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
3.99M
Макс 24ч
0.274672
Мин 24ч
0.242218
Объем 24ч (CHZ)
15.47M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
3.99M
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
CHZ
Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
CHZ
Время выпуска
2019-07-02 00:00:00
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
Макс. предложение
8,888,888,888
Книга ордеров
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(CHZ)

(USDT)

0.255434$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(CHZ)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(CHZ)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить CHZ
Продать CHZ
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воCHZ
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- CHZ
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воCHZ
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM