Cashaa
CAS/USDT
0.005727+4.96%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.005991
Мин 24ч
0.005418
Объем 24ч (CAS)
7.34M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
41.76K
CAS
Cashaa is the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK banking hundreds of crypto businesses. It is started in 2016, as a P2P cash transfer service from the UK to Asia and Africa (CashAA), using Bitcoin. In late 2017 Cashaa decided to solve the banking issue for the entire crypto industry. Now they are ready with a crypto-friendly banking platform for old and new money. Cashaa (CAS) powers the Cashaa banking ecosystem. As the native coin of the Cashaa platform, CAS has multiple utilities such as application processing fees, set up fees, discounted international wire, exchange fees, transaction fees and access to crypto friendly banking services restricted only for its holders.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
CAS
Время выпуска
2020-05-08 00:00:00
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
0.02USDT
Макс. предложение
1,000,000,000
