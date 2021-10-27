mexc
BullPerks
BLP/USDT
BullPerks is a decentralized venture capital (VC) and launchpad platform built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Blockchain. Its primary goal is to enable crypto projects to raise funds and promise safety to retail investors. BullPerks has already established itself as one of the fairest and most community-dedicated platforms. It brings together like-minded individuals who want to invest together in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The BullPerks ecosystem is powered by BLP token which allows holders to participate in the deals on the platform.
Название криптовалюты
BLP
Макс. предложение
300,000,000
