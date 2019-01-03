mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
BEAM
BEAM/USDT
0.11850.00%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
0.1188
Мин 24ч
0.1172
Объем 24ч (BEAM)
1.62M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
189.37K
Макс 24ч
0.1188
Мин 24ч
0.1172
Объем 24ч (BEAM)
1.62M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
189.37K
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
BEAM
Beam is a cryptocurrency developed based on the MimbleWimble protocol, with strong privacy, substitutability and scalability. All Beam transactions are private by default. New nodes joining the network do not need to synchronize the entire transaction history, but can request to synchronize only the compressed history and block headers of the system state to achieve fast synchronization. Beam is a new coin that attempts to implement MimbleWimble, written from scratch in C++. Compared with Grin, the total amount of tokens of Grin is unlimited, while the Beam token has a limited supply and periodic rewards are halved.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
BEAM
Время выпуска
2019-01-03 00:00:00
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
262,800,000
Книга ордеров
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(BEAM)

(USDT)

0.1185$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(BEAM)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(BEAM)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить BEAM
Продать BEAM
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воBEAM
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- BEAM
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воBEAM
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM