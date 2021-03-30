mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
Axie Infinity
AXS/USDT
9.293+12.46%
$0.00
Макс 24ч
10.171
Мин 24ч
8.222
Объем 24ч (AXS)
64.16K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
559.61K
Макс 24ч
10.171
Мин 24ч
8.222
Объем 24ч (AXS)
64.16K
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
559.61K
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
AXS
Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
AXS
Время выпуска
2021-03-30 00:00:00
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
270,000,000
Книга ордеров
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Цена(USDT)

(AXS)

(USDT)

9.293$0.00
Сделки на рынке
Количество(AXS)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(AXS)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить AXS
Продать AXS
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воAXS
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- AXS
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воAXS
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM