Макс 24ч
0.0220868
Мин 24ч
0.0216821
Объем 24ч (ANKR)
17.28M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
371.57K
Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.
Название криптовалюты
ANKR
Время выпуска
2019-03-05 00:00:00
Цена выпуска
0.0066 USDT
Макс. предложение
10,000,000,000
