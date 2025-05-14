Preț Ycash (YEC)
Prețul în timp real pentru Ycash (YEC) astăzi este 0.05369 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 877.51K USD. Prețul YEC la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață Ycash cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru Ycash în cadrul zilei este +1.79%
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 16.34M USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul YEC la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru YEC.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru Ycash la USD a fost $ +0.00094486.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Ycash la USD a fost $ +0.0052863818.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Ycash la USD a fost $ +0.0062781435.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Ycash la USD a fost $ -0.01229622028241377.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ +0.00094486
|+1.79%
|30 de zile
|$ +0.0052863818
|+9.85%
|60 de zile
|$ +0.0062781435
|+11.69%
|90 de zile
|$ -0.01229622028241377
|-18.63%
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru Ycash: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
-0.63%
+1.79%
+2.03%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped a 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. Bitcoin is truly revolutionary, but it suffers from several problems, including the following two key problems: The Privacy Problem. Bitcoin lacks privacy. The whole world can see all of your transactions. The Distribution Problem. The ongoing initial distribution of bitcoin (via "mining") is dominated by manufacturers of specialized computer hardware and their business partners. Zcash improved upon Bitcoin by implementing a revolutionary solution to The Privacy Problem. But The Distribution Problem remains. By building upon the Zcash codebase, Ycash leverages Zcash's solution to The Privacy Problem. And by aggressively pursuing mining on commodity hardware by all available means, including periodic changes to Ycash's mining algorithm, Ycash aims to address The Distribution Problem. We believe that addressing The Distribution Problem is necessary for a digital currency to achieve widespread, grassroots adoption. As one engineer working on Ycash put it, if the mining process is largely controlled by specialized hardware created by a far-off foreign manufacturer, the coin seems "distant". Mining is an important way for users to participate in a digital currency's community, and mining on commodity hardware opens up the mining process up to a much larger group of users. Another key component of Ycash's approach to addressing The Distribution Problem is upholding a promise that originated from Zcash: that 90% of the coins would be distributed via the mining process. The structure of the Ycash Development Fund upholds that promise: With 5% of the coins starting at block height 570,000 going to the Ycash Development Fund (managed by the nonprofit Ycash Foundation), 90% of the total 21 million Ycash coins will be allocated via the free market mining process. But there are several other coins that also build upon the Zcash codebase and are also trying to address The Distribution Problem; what makes Ycash different? The answer goes back to Ycash's shared blockchain history with Zcash. Ycash is the only coin that is also a chain fork of Zcash. So, not only does Ycash build upon the codebase of Zcash like many other coins, it also uniquely builds upon Zcash's blockchain too. Therefore, the Zcash community, including the world-class engineers and cryptographers at the Electric Coin Company, have a vested interest in Ycash's success (to the extent that those individuals hold Zcash at the time of the Zcash/Ycash split). Ycash is standing on the shoulders of two giants: Bitcoin and Zcash. We will aggressively compete with both (and all other digital currencies) for user and merchant adoption.
|1 YEC la VND
₫1,376.66529
|1 YEC la AUD
A$0.0826826
|1 YEC la GBP
￡0.0402675
|1 YEC la EUR
€0.0477841
|1 YEC la USD
$0.05369
|1 YEC la MYR
RM0.2324777
|1 YEC la TRY
₺2.0826351
|1 YEC la JPY
¥7.9176643
|1 YEC la RUB
₽4.2871465
|1 YEC la INR
₹4.5657976
|1 YEC la IDR
Rp894.8329754
|1 YEC la KRW
₩76.0481267
|1 YEC la PHP
₱2.9937544
|1 YEC la EGP
￡E.2.7091974
|1 YEC la BRL
R$0.3012009
|1 YEC la CAD
C$0.0746291
|1 YEC la BDT
৳6.5109863
|1 YEC la NGN
₦85.904
|1 YEC la UAH
₴2.2259874
|1 YEC la VES
Bs4.93948
|1 YEC la PKR
Rs15.0852793
|1 YEC la KZT
₸27.4065974
|1 YEC la THB
฿1.7846556
|1 YEC la TWD
NT$1.6343236
|1 YEC la AED
د.إ0.1970423
|1 YEC la CHF
Fr0.0445627
|1 YEC la HKD
HK$0.4182451
|1 YEC la MAD
.د.م0.5009277
|1 YEC la MXN
$1.0421229