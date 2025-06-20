Preț VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL)
Prețul în timp real pentru VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) astăzi este 1.0 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 54.15M USD. Prețul VBILL la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață VanEck Treasury Fund cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru VanEck Treasury Fund în cadrul zilei este 0.00%
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 54.15M USD
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru VanEck Treasury Fund la USD a fost $ 0.0.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru VanEck Treasury Fund la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru VanEck Treasury Fund la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru VanEck Treasury Fund la USD a fost $ 0.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 de zile
|$ 0
|--
|60 de zile
|$ 0
|--
|90 de zile
|$ 0
|--
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru VanEck Treasury Fund: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
This Fund seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each day. The Fund primarily invests its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury obligations, which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (“U.S. Treasury Obligations”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less. The Fund may also invest in one or more other pooled investment vehicles managed by third-party investment managers or the Investment Manager or an affiliate thereof that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds may include investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). The Fund may also invest in or otherwise hold one or more stablecoins and similar yield-bearing digital asset instruments, including in connection with investors that subscribe for Shares (as defined below) in-kind with stablecoins and such instruments instead of U.S. dollars, including subscriptions executed through Atomic Swaps (as defined below), and in connection with processing redemption transactions. For the purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash, investments in Underlying Funds, stablecoins and similar yieldbearing digital asset instruments will be considered as if they are invested in cash and such securities. For the purposes of this Memorandum, the Fund’s investments are collectively referred to as “Investments”. While the Fund intends to invest in the manner described above, the Fund will also remain opportunistic and may pursue other investment opportunities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective; you could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per Share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account or a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. You should not expect that the Investment Manager or its affiliates will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.
|1 VBILL la VND
₫26,315
|1 VBILL la AUD
A$1.54
|1 VBILL la GBP
￡0.74
|1 VBILL la EUR
€0.86
|1 VBILL la USD
$1
|1 VBILL la MYR
RM4.25
|1 VBILL la TRY
₺39.68
|1 VBILL la JPY
¥145.47
|1 VBILL la RUB
₽78.44
|1 VBILL la INR
₹86.65
|1 VBILL la IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 VBILL la KRW
₩1,367.98
|1 VBILL la PHP
₱57.24
|1 VBILL la EGP
￡E.50.68
|1 VBILL la BRL
R$5.49
|1 VBILL la CAD
C$1.37
|1 VBILL la BDT
৳122.36
|1 VBILL la NGN
₦1,550.38
|1 VBILL la UAH
₴41.71
|1 VBILL la VES
Bs102
|1 VBILL la PKR
Rs283.92
|1 VBILL la KZT
₸522.73
|1 VBILL la THB
฿32.75
|1 VBILL la TWD
NT$29.55
|1 VBILL la AED
د.إ3.67
|1 VBILL la CHF
Fr0.81
|1 VBILL la HKD
HK$7.84
|1 VBILL la MAD
.د.م9.13
|1 VBILL la MXN
$19.02