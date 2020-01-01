Tokenomie pentru To The Sun (SUNPUMP)
Informații despre To The Sun (SUNPUMP)
To The Sun (SUNPUMP): The Meme Token That’s Pumping Beyond Limits
SUNPUMP isn’t just a meme token—it’s a movement, a community, and an unstoppable force riding the waves of fun and humor. In the world of SUNPUMP, we don't just talk about going to the moon. That’s old news. We’re setting our sights higher and hotter, aiming straight for the sun! Why settle for the moon when the sun is right there, waiting to be conquered?
With SUNPUMP, every pump is a celebration. It’s a token that thrives on the excitement and energy of the community, where every rise brings us closer to the ultimate goal—the sun! Whether you’re holding, swapping, or just enjoying the wild ride, SUNPUMP is all about enjoying the journey and sharing in the meme-fueled fun.
The best part? SUNPUMP is driven by the people. There are no limits to what this meme-powered rocket can achieve when everyone is in on the joke, working together to pump harder than ever. The more we pump, the closer we get to the sun, where we can truly shine brighter than ever.
If you’re looking for a meme token that takes things to the next level, one that’s filled with laughs, inside jokes, and a whole lot of community spirit, then SUNPUMP is your ticket to the sun. Strap in, because we’re not stopping at the moon—this is a one-way trip to the brightest star in the sky!
Remember: when you’re with SUNPUMP, the sky isn’t the limit. The sun is!
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru To The Sun (SUNPUMP)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru To The Sun (SUNPUMP), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Tokenomie pentru To The Sun (SUNPUMP): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru To The Sun (SUNPUMP) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri SUNPUMP care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri SUNPUMP care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru SUNPUMP, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului SUNPUMP!
Declinarea responsabilității
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.