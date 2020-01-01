Tokenomie pentru Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر)
Informații despre Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر)
Yo, check it out! Real Strawberry Elephant, we're talkin' 'bout the realest thing out there. This ain't your average crypto, folks; it's the "صباح الفرولة," aka the Mornin' of Strawburry. And guess what? This strawburry elephant is on the move!
Strawburry Elephant, the smartest red crypto creature ya ever seen. And we can't forget about our buddy "ميمي مضحك" (funny Mimi) – keepin' things fun and lighthearted in our community.
But hold up, here's the real deal: Zero tax, contracts renounced, and liquidity burned foreva'. We're talkin' 'bout 100% of the supply sent straight to Uniswap, and that LP? Yep, it's burnt to a crisp. This token is all 'bout the community, baby!
Imagine rollin' through strawburry fields, sneakin' your way to success – that's the vibe here. Real Strawburry Elephant ain't just a token; it's a journey. So, stay tuned as we welcome this charmin' crypto character into the wild world of digital assets!
What makes this project even more excitin' is its commitment to innovation. Real Strawburry Elephant is more than a meme coin; it's a game-changer. The team behind RSE is dedicated to pushin' the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto space.
With groundbreaking features on the horizon, RSE is set to revolutionize how we interact with cryptocurrencies, all while maintainin' its signature whimsical charm.
In a crypto world filled with uncertainty, Real Strawburry Elephant is a breath of fresh air. It's the perfect blend of entertainment and financial opportunity, appealin' to both seasoned investors and newcomers alike.
So, whether you're a crypto enthusiast or just someone lookin' to have a little fun while makin' gains, keep an eye out for the Real Strawburry Elephant. This project is 'bout to take the crypto scene by storm, and you won't wanna miss out on the adventure! 🍓🐘💰
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Tokenomie pentru Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri صباح الفر care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri صباح الفر care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru صباح الفر, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului صباح الفر!
Declinarea responsabilității
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.