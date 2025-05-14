Preț RADA Foundation (RADA)
Prețul în timp real pentru RADA Foundation (RADA) astăzi este 0 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 0.00 USD. Prețul RADA la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață RADA Foundation cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru RADA Foundation în cadrul zilei este --
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 0.00 USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul RADA la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru RADA.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru RADA Foundation la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru RADA Foundation la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru RADA Foundation la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru RADA Foundation la USD a fost $ 0.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ 0
|--
|30 de zile
|$ 0
|-4.06%
|60 de zile
|$ 0
|+18.53%
|90 de zile
|$ 0
|--
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru RADA Foundation: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
--
--
-24.99%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
What is the project about? RADA seeks to transform the traditional sports and entertainment industries by leveraging blockchain technology. The RADA Foundation propels the RADA cryptocurrency into operation as a governance token and employs RADA NFTs for utility objectives. In addition, the foundation intends to launch a Web3 platform dedicated to the RADA DAO community, where DAO members exercise authority by proposing, voting, and making pivotal decisions about the various RADA projects. The vision behind RADA is to pioneer a transformative approach in the world of sports and entertainment. The RADA Foundation has earmarked its first project, which centers on the 'Acquisition and management of a professional European FC in the lower leagues,' complemented by a football talent development initiative. What makes your project unique? The RADA Foundation's primary mission is to reshape the conventional landscape of the football industry, transforming it into a democratic, fan-inclusive ecosystem that transcends borders and breaks down barriers. RADA seeks to create a platform where fans are not merely spectators but vital contributors with a sense of true ownership and belonging. This is not just about changing the club operations—it is about a radical transformation of what it means to be part of a football community, a vision set to create ripples throughout the sport. Moreover, the RADA talent development program offers budding footballers an unparalleled opportunity, aiming to identify and foster talented sports individuals in collaboration with professional sports academies. The program’s holistic approach ensures transparency, comprehensive care, facilities, and a robust training regimen for the player, coupled with secured funding. History of your project. Not all football club management possesses the requisite capabilities to elevate their club's visibility to become one of the prominent FCs in the industry. Recognizing the inherent fusion of sports and technology, RADA is committed to seamlessly integrating real-world business practices with the principles of Web3.0. Moreover, we possess the expertise to identify suitable sponsors and investors for sports ventures. In today's digital landscape, the internet facilitates universal access to project information at any time and from any location. However, with the advent of Web3.0, individuals not only gain access to project details but also have the opportunity to become key stakeholders in the project itself. In this regard, RADA endeavors to facilitate the growth of European FCs by enabling blockchain and Web3.0 enthusiasts to actively contribute to the development of these football clubs. Piloting this ambitious project is a team of experts with rich, diverse experience in sports, technology, and finance. This group of professionals shares a common goal—to fuse their love for football with the transformative power of Web 3.0. Adding to this already strong team is brand ambassador, David Villa, a renowned figure in the football world. As a celebrated World Cup champion, Villa's association with RADA lends the initiative both credibility and an insider's view of the football industry. His valuable insights and global reputation will undoubtedly play a significant role in driving RADA's aim to usher the football industry into the era of Web 3.0. What’s next for your project? For the predetermined project, the RADA team is developing a web3.0 platform based on the DAO community. The RADA Auto-executable SmartContract (RAS) Factory will be developed to complete its unique two-track hybrid voting system. Moreover, the foundation aims to integrate the Explore RADA Asset (ERA) system with Etherscan for transparent fund tracking. Furthermore, a random NFT draw system will be developed based on Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to be applied to the DAO community. In pursuit of the first project's execution, they are conducting due diligence on European candidate Football Clubs, including Ambassadors and industry experts, with the goal of acquisition in 2024. What can your token be used for? RADA is a native token in its ecosystem. The RADA Token offers unique financial incentives, steering clear of the traditional PoW and PoS models. Instead, it rewards participants for consuming RADA tokens or active participation in the ecosystem, thereby catalyzing community engagement. By integrating a Metamask wallet with the DAO platform and holding RADA tokens, one can become a member and use tokens to propose and vote. Also, tokens can be used to participate in RADA NFT draws, and some acquired NFTs can be used as voting weights.
MEXC este cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede, în care au încredere peste 10 milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Este renumită ca fiind bursa cu cea mai largă selecție de tokenuri, cele mai rapide listări de tokenuri și cele mai mici comisioane de tranzacționare de pe piață. Alătură-te acum MEXC pentru a experimenta lichiditate de nivel înalt și cele mai competitive comisioane de pe piață!
Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.
|1 RADA la VND
₫--
|1 RADA la AUD
A$--
|1 RADA la GBP
￡--
|1 RADA la EUR
€--
|1 RADA la USD
$--
|1 RADA la MYR
RM--
|1 RADA la TRY
₺--
|1 RADA la JPY
¥--
|1 RADA la RUB
₽--
|1 RADA la INR
₹--
|1 RADA la IDR
Rp--
|1 RADA la KRW
₩--
|1 RADA la PHP
₱--
|1 RADA la EGP
￡E.--
|1 RADA la BRL
R$--
|1 RADA la CAD
C$--
|1 RADA la BDT
৳--
|1 RADA la NGN
₦--
|1 RADA la UAH
₴--
|1 RADA la VES
Bs--
|1 RADA la PKR
Rs--
|1 RADA la KZT
₸--
|1 RADA la THB
฿--
|1 RADA la TWD
NT$--
|1 RADA la AED
د.إ--
|1 RADA la CHF
Fr--
|1 RADA la HKD
HK$--
|1 RADA la MAD
.د.م--
|1 RADA la MXN
$--