Preț Qudefi (QUDEFI)
Prețul în timp real pentru Qudefi (QUDEFI) astăzi este 0 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 36.02K USD. Prețul QUDEFI la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață Qudefi cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru Qudefi în cadrul zilei este --
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 100.00M USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul QUDEFI la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru QUDEFI.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru Qudefi la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Qudefi la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Qudefi la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Qudefi la USD a fost $ 0.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ 0
|--
|30 de zile
|$ 0
|+10.57%
|60 de zile
|$ 0
|-94.52%
|90 de zile
|$ 0
|--
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru Qudefi: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
--
--
0.00%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach. The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards. How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders. What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk. Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients. What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
MEXC este cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede, în care au încredere peste 10 milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Este renumită ca fiind bursa cu cea mai largă selecție de tokenuri, cele mai rapide listări de tokenuri și cele mai mici comisioane de tranzacționare de pe piață. Alătură-te acum MEXC pentru a experimenta lichiditate de nivel înalt și cele mai competitive comisioane de pe piață!
Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.
|1 QUDEFI la VND
₫--
|1 QUDEFI la AUD
A$--
|1 QUDEFI la GBP
￡--
|1 QUDEFI la EUR
€--
|1 QUDEFI la USD
$--
|1 QUDEFI la MYR
RM--
|1 QUDEFI la TRY
₺--
|1 QUDEFI la JPY
¥--
|1 QUDEFI la RUB
₽--
|1 QUDEFI la INR
₹--
|1 QUDEFI la IDR
Rp--
|1 QUDEFI la KRW
₩--
|1 QUDEFI la PHP
₱--
|1 QUDEFI la EGP
￡E.--
|1 QUDEFI la BRL
R$--
|1 QUDEFI la CAD
C$--
|1 QUDEFI la BDT
৳--
|1 QUDEFI la NGN
₦--
|1 QUDEFI la UAH
₴--
|1 QUDEFI la VES
Bs--
|1 QUDEFI la PKR
Rs--
|1 QUDEFI la KZT
₸--
|1 QUDEFI la THB
฿--
|1 QUDEFI la TWD
NT$--
|1 QUDEFI la AED
د.إ--
|1 QUDEFI la CHF
Fr--
|1 QUDEFI la HKD
HK$--
|1 QUDEFI la MAD
.د.م--
|1 QUDEFI la MXN
$--