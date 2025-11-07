BursăDEX+
Prețul în timp real pentru Quantum Swap astăzi este 0.00000383 USD. Urmărește în timp real actualizările de preț pentru QSWAP în USD, graficele în timp real, capitalizarea de piață, volumul pe 24 de ore și multe altele. Explorează cu ușurință tendința prețurilor pentru QSWAP pe MEXC acum.

Mai multe despre QSWAP

Informații de preț pentru QSWAP

Ce este QSWAP

Carte albă pentru QSWAP

Pagina oficială pentru QSWAP

Tokenomie pentru QSWAP

Prognoza prețurilor pentru QSWAP

Preț Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Preț în timp real pentru 1 QSWAP în USD:

0.00%1D
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) graficul prețurilor în timp real
Ultima actualizare a paginii: 2025-11-07 03:58:54 (UTC+8)

Informații privind prețul pentru Quantum Swap (QSWAP) (USD)

Interval de modificare a prețului în 24 de ore:
Minim 24 h
Maxim 24 h

0.00%

-78.96%

-78.96%

Prețul în timp real pentru Quantum Swap (QSWAP) este $0.00000383. În ultimele 24 de ore, tokenul QSWAP a fost tranzacționat între un minim de $ 0.00000383 și un maxim de $ 0.00000383, indicând volatilitatea activă a pieței. Prețul maxim dintotdeauna pentru QSWAP este $ 0.00108259, în timp ce prețul minim dintotdeauna este $ 0.00000111.

În ceea ce privește performanța pe termen scurt, QSWAP s-a modificat cu -- în decursul ultimei ore, cu 0.00% în decursul ultimelor 24 de ore și cu -78.96% în ultimele 7 zile. Acest lucru îți oferă o imagine de ansamblu rapidă a celor mai recente tendințe de preț și a dinamicii pieței pe MEXC.

Informații privind piața Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Capitalizarea de piață actuală pentru Quantum Swap este $ 38.32K, cu un volum de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore de --. Oferta aflată în circulație pentru QSWAP este 10.00B, cu o ofertă totală de 9999999695.445187. Valoarea integral diluată (FDV) a tokenului este $ 38.32K.

Istoric de preț pentru Quantum Swap (QSWAP) USD

În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru Quantum Swap la USD a fost $ 0.0.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Quantum Swap la USD a fost $ -0.0000036291.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Quantum Swap la USD a fost $ -0.0000035958.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Quantum Swap la USD a fost $ -0.0003916716950699094.

PerioadăModificare (USD)Modificare (%)
Astăzi$ 0.00.00%
30 de zile$ -0.0000036291-94.75%
60 de zile$ -0.0000035958-93.88%
90 de zile$ -0.0003916716950699094-99.03%

Ce este Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

What is the project about?

Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.

What makes your project unique?

  1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
  2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
  3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.

History of your project.

Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX

What’s next for your project?

Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)

What can your token be used for?

  1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
  2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
  3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
  4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
  5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
  6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
  7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
  8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.

MEXC este cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede, în care au încredere peste 10 milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Este renumită ca fiind bursa cu cea mai largă selecție de tokenuri, cele mai rapide listări de tokenuri și cele mai mici comisioane de tranzacționare de pe piață. Alătură-te acum MEXC pentru a experimenta lichiditate de nivel înalt și cele mai competitive comisioane de pe piață!

Resursă Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Pagină de internet oficială

Predicție de preț pentru Quantum Swap (USD)

Ce valoare va avea Quantum Swap (QSWAP) în USD mâine, săptămâna viitoare sau luna viitoare? La ce valoare ar putea fi evaluate activele tale Quantum Swap (QSWAP) în 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 sau chiar peste 10 sau 20 de ani? Folosește instrumentul nostru de predicție a prețurilor pentru a explora previziunile pe termen scurt și lung pentru Quantum Swap.

Aruncă acum o privire peste predicția de preț pentru Quantum Swap!

QSWAP în monede locale

Tokenomie pentru Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Înțelegerea tokenomică a Quantum Swap (QSWAP) poate oferi o perspectivă mai profundă asupra valorii sale pe termen lung și a potențialului de creștere. De la modul în care sunt distribuite tokenurile la modul în care este gestionată oferta, tokenomia dezvăluie structura de bază a economiei unui proiect. Află acum despre tokenomia extinsă pentru QSWAP!

Oamenii întreabă și: Alte întrebări despre Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Cât valorează Quantum Swap (QSWAP) astăzi?
Prețul pe viu pentru QSWAP în USD este 0.00000383 USD, actualizat în timp real cu cele mai noi date de piață.
Care este prețul actual pentru QSWAP în USD?
Prețul actual pentru QSWAP la USD este $ 0.00000383. Consultă Convertorul MEXC pentru conversia precisă a tokenurilor.
Care este capitalizarea de piață pentru Quantum Swap?
Capitalizarea de piață pentru QSWAP este $ 38.32K USD. Capitalizare de piață = prețul curent × oferta aflată în circulație. Acesta indică valoarea de piață totală a tokenului și clasamentul acestuia.
Care este oferta aflată în circulație pentru QSWAP?
Ofertă aflată în circulație pentru QSWAP este 10.00B USD.
Care a fost prețul maxim dintotdeauna (ATH) pentru QSWAP?
QSWAP a obținut un preț ATH de 0.00108259 USD.
Care a fost prețul minim dintotdeauna (ATL) pentru QSWAP?
QSWAP a avut un preț ATL de 0.00000111 USD.
Care este volumul de tranzacționare pentru QSWAP?
Volumul de tranzacționare în timp real pe 24 de ore pentru QSWAP este -- USD.
Va crește QSWAP în acest an?
QSWAP ar putea crește în acest an, în funcție de condițiile de piață și de evoluția proiectelor. Consultă predicția de preț pentru QSWAP pentru o analiză mai aprofundată.
Ultima actualizare a paginii: 2025-11-07 03:58:54 (UTC+8)

Actualizări importante din industrie pentru Quantum Swap (QSWAP)

Timp (UTC+8)TipInformații
11-07 01:12:41Actualizări din industrie
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Actualizări din industrie
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Actualizări din industrie
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Actualizări din industrie
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00Date pe lanț
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Actualizări din industrie
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

Declinarea responsabilității

Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.

