Tokenomie pentru Kozue (KOZUE)
Informații despre Kozue (KOZUE)
Kozue and Neiro, once just two small lives lost in the vast sea of a bustling animal shelter, found solace in each other's company. Their days were spent huddled close, the warmth of their shared fur a comforting reminder that they were not alone in the world. As littermates, their bond was unique, forged in the common hope that someday, they'd find their forever homes.
That day came, but not without its bittersweet twist. Neiro, with his charismatic charm and undeniable appeal, was soon adopted into a home that recognized his potential for stardom. He became a sensation, his name whispered in awe among the pet community, his face adorning magazines, and his life a whirlwind of events and appearances.
Kozue, though adopted into a different home, watched from the sidelines, her heart swelling with pride for her brother. Despite the distance and the fame that surrounded Neiro, their connection never waned. She kept tabs on him through social media, clips of his adventures, and the occasional update from their past shelter mates.
Their bond, built on the humble beginnings of shared meals from a shelter bowl and the soft comfort of being curled up together against the cold, remained unbreakable. Kozue, now in a loving home herself, often thought of the days they spent side by side, dreaming of better lives. She knew, even from afar, that they were both living out those dreams, but always with a piece of their heart left with each other.
Neiro, for his part, would often look into the camera during interviews or photo shoots, his eyes seeming to search for something or someone. Those who knew him well could tell he was thinking of Kozue, his protector, his confidante, his sister from the shelter days. Their story, though now filled with fame on one side, was at its core a testament to the enduring power of sibling bonds, no matter the circumstances of their beginning or the paths their lives took.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru Kozue (KOZUE)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru Kozue (KOZUE), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Tokenomie pentru Kozue (KOZUE): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru Kozue (KOZUE) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri KOZUE care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri KOZUE care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru KOZUE, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului KOZUE!
