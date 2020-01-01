Tokenomie pentru kittyspin (KS)
Informații despre kittyspin (KS)
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru kittyspin (KS)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru kittyspin (KS), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Tokenomie pentru kittyspin (KS): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru kittyspin (KS) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri KS care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri KS care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru KS, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului KS!
Declinarea responsabilității
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.